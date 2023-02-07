QuestionPro Acquires Assets of doopoll, Growing its Presence in the United Kingdom

CARDIFF, United Kingdom and CYMRU, United Kingdom and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, has acquired the assets of doopoll, the multilingual, realtime engagement platform. QuestionPro will integrate doopoll’s features and its customers will be integrated into its comprehensive research and experience management platform while also boosting its physical presence in the United Kingdom.



The addition of doopoll expands QuestionPro’s UK client base, especially within Wales, and creates new capabilities for agile two-way conversations with customers’ audiences. Further strengthening the insights functionality will provide organisations with meaningful insights to optimise products and improve customer and employee experiences.

“The addition of doopoll to QuestionPro’s existing enterprise-level suite of tools will offer customers even more and better ways to drive insights from customer research,” said Aseem Badshah, Managing Director - UK, Canada, South Africa and Japan at QuestionPro. “The addition of their client base increases and strengthens our footprint in the region which will allow us to further grow in the UK.”

Founded in 2015, doopoll pioneered anonymous, real-time, engagement offering a private and secure engagement platform for companies to capture opinions and open-ended feedback online. QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services, including specific platforms for Customer Experience, Research & Insights, and Employee/Workforce experience, all used and trusted by thousands of companies worldwide from startups to the Fortune 500.

“I am so proud of all doopoll has achieved during the past eight years serving customers locally and globally. There’s no doubt that the combination of doopoll and QuestionPro will offer customers a broader and richer set of features and benefits,” said Steve Dimmick, Founder and CEO of doopoll. “Diolch to everyone who supported us on this incredible journey.”

“ Veezu has been using doopoll with vigour for a couple of years with great success. It's been amazing to watch the product grow. It seems a natural progression for doopoll and QuestionPro to combine and offer a richer experience. We're already reaping the benefits of this advancement,” commented Barry Jenkins, Marketing Director of Veezu.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro offers a fully integrated online platform that includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About doopoll

Founded in 2015, doopoll is a Wales based company, providing multilingual realtime engagement solutions to customers across the globe. With an intuitive design, doopoll set out to make every voice heard and broke records for gathering large scale responses to surveys, most notably with the Great Big Lockdown survey, which received over 22 million answers from over 400,000 people over the course of 4.5 days. Clients have ranged from the governments to international banks, museums to housing associations, with thousands of start-up and scale-up businesses also using doopoll to fuel their growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3b11a03-a438-4451-a3c3-339e0f957c5b