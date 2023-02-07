Arctic Fox Announces Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (CSE: FOXY) (the “Company” or “Arctic Fox”) announces that its board of directors has approved the settlement of an aggregate amount of $255,000 in debt for services of arms-length parties through the issuance of common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company (the “Debt Settlement”). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,100,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

The Company also announces the issuance of 1,000,000 Shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, to the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer (the “former CEO”), pursuant to an employment agreement dated September 13, 2022 between the Company and its Former CEO.

All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About the Company

Arctic Fox is a resource exploration company specialized in precious metals exploration in the Northwest Territories. Arctic Fox is currently advancing the Uptown Gold Project property four (4) km outside of Yellowknife adjacent to the Giant Mine.

