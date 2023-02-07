Clearside Biomedical OASIS Data to be Presented at Multiple Upcoming Medical Meetings in February 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that data from the Company’s OASIS Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) will be presented at the following medical meetings in February 2023:



Conference: Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 – Virtual Edition Presentation Title: Suprachoroidal Therapy for Neovascular AMD Presenter: Mark R. Barakat, M.D. Date/Time: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m ET Conference: The Macula Society 46th Annual Meeting Presentation Title: Safety and Tolerability Study of Suprachoroidal Injection of CLS-AX in Neovascular AMD Patients with Persistent Activity Following Anti-VEGF Therapy (OASIS) Presenter: Baruch D. Kuppermann Date/Time: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 9:54 a.m ET

About the OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial

OASIS was an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1/2a trial in wet AMD participants to assess the safety and tolerability of a single dose of CLS-AX administered by suprachoroidal injection via Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®. Eligible participants were those who demonstrated stable visual acuity following two or more previous injections with an intravitreal anti-VEGF agent. All enrolled participants underwent diagnostic imaging on screening, followed by masked reading center confirmation of persistent active disease.

The study included four cohorts totaling 27 patients at the following doses: Cohort 1 at 0.03 mg; Cohort 2 at 0.1 mg; Cohort 3 at 0.5 mg; Cohort 4 at 1.0 mg. Enrolled patients received aflibercept at the first visit followed by a single dose of CLS-AX at the second visit one month later. The primary endpoint for the trial was assessment of the safety and tolerability of CLS-AX for the 3 months following the administration of CLS-AX, and secondary endpoints evaluated the pharmacokinetics, visual function, ocular anatomy, and the need for additional treatment with intravitreal aflibercept.

A 3-month Extension Study was conducted to follow patients in Cohorts 2, 3 and 4 who chose to continue for a total of six months. Additional information on the Phase 1/2a trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov NCT04626128 and the extension study can be found at NCT05131646.

About CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)

CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) is a proprietary suspension of axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. Axitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) currently approved to treat renal cell cancer that achieves pan-VEGF blockade, directly inhibiting VEGF receptors-1, -2, and -3 with high potency and specificity. Clearside believes this broad VEGF blockade may have efficacy advantages over existing retinal therapies by acting at a different level of the angiogenesis cascade and may benefit patients who sub-optimally respond to current, more narrowly focused anti-VEGF therapies. Suprachoroidal injection of this proprietary suspension of axitinib has demonstrated meaningful potential in preclinical studies in multiple species and in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. With suprachoroidal administration of axitinib, there is the potential to achieve prolonged duration and targeted delivery to affected tissue layers. Clearside is developing CLS-AX as a long-acting therapy for the treatment of retinal diseases.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical development of CLS-AX, timeline for initiating the ODYSSEY Phase 2b clinical trial for CLS-AX, the expected timing of data from the ODYSSEY clinical trial, Clearside’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 and the potential benefits of CLS-AX and other product candidates using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2022, Clearside’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022 and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

ir@clearsidebio.com

(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.