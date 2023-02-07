New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Children`s Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346009/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Children`s Wear Market to Reach $343.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Children`s Wear estimated at US$234.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$343.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Girls Wear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$140.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Boys Wear segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Children`s Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured)
- Benetton Group S.p.A.
- Carter`s Inc.
- Esprit Holdings Limited
- Fruit of the Loom Inc.
- Gap Inc.
- Global Brands Group Holding Limited
- Hanesbrands, Inc.
- J.C. Penney Company Inc.
- Kellwood Company LLC
- KMART
- Kohls Corporation
- Macy`s Inc.
- Marks & Spencer
- Mothercare Group
- OshKosh B`gosh Inc.
- Sears Holdings Corp.
- Target Corp.
- The Children`s Place Retail Stores
- VF Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Children?’s Wear - A Lucrative Market
Recent Market Activity
Market Snapshots
Current and Future Analysis
Emerging Markets Contribute to Future Growth
Kidswear- An Independent Fashion Industry
Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets
Reshoring of Apparel Production Gains Pace
The Changing Phase of Decision Makers in Kids Wear
Children’s Wear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Carter’s, Inc. (USA)
OshKosh B’gosh, Inc. (USA)
Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA)
Gap, Inc. (USA)
Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong)
Gymboree Corp. (USA)
Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA)
Kellwood Company, LLC (USA)
Kohls Corporation (USA)
Macy’s Inc. (USA)
Marks & Spencer (UK)
Mothercare Group (UK)
PVH Corp. (USA)
Polo Ralph Lauren (USA)
Target Corp. (USA)
The Children’s Place, Inc. (USA)
VF Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Gender Neutral Clothing Does Away with Rigid Stereotypes
Traditional Designs Make a comeback
Children’s Footwear Designers Borrow New Technologies from
Diverse Industries
Sustainability Becomes an Overriding Theme in Kid’s Clothing
Organic Kids Clothing Gains Prominence
Ethical Production Reflects Change in Consumer Outlook
Social Media and Celebrity Kids Bring in a Transformation
Mini-Me Trend Catches up
Athleisure Trend Trickles Down from Adult Fashion to Kids Wear
Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children’s Wear Market
Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets
Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls’ Clothing
Movies, Cartoons and Children’s Wear: Still A Profitable Equation
Plus Size Kids Clothing Offers Immense Potential
Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Priority
Clothing for Premature Babies - An Expanding Micro Segment
Manufacturers Unveil Clothing for Special Kids
Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children’s Wear
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Girls
Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Girls Wear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Girls Wear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boys
Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Boys Wear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Boys Wear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infants & Toddlers Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Infants & Toddlers Wear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Infants & Toddlers Wear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Children`s Wear Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
UNITED STATES
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls Wear,
Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear
and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Children`s
Wear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear
and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
INDIA
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear
and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear,
Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Children`s
Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants &
Toddlers Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear
and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear,
Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Children`s
Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants &
Toddlers Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 18-Year Perspective for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear
and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear
and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Children`s Wear by Product
Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear,
Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Children`s
Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants &
Toddlers Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 18-Year Perspective for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Children`s Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children`s Wear by Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and
Infants & Toddlers Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Girls Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 18-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Girls
Wear, Boys Wear and Infants & Toddlers Wear for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
