Jerky Snacks Demand is Stimulated by Shifting Consumer Interest towards High-protein Snacks: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global jerky snacks market is estimated to surpass a value of US$ 9.8 billion by the end of 2033. Rising demand for different high-grade protein snacks is estimated to boost the sales of jerky snacks. The industry is anticipated to exhibit significant growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).



Jerky snacks are currently trending around the world due to their high-protein benefits. Consumers, especially in North America and Europe, are making a shift towards more nutritional snacks while keeping their distance from carbohydrate-enriched snacks. Further, consumers are becoming more inclined towards healthy snacks that display a comprehensive list of ingredients used.

People, in recent years, are giving more preference to products that provide more information on the product packaging. Clean labels, including minimal processing, non-GMO, no antibiotics, gluten-free, no artificial ingredients, and low sodium are current trends in the target industry. Thus, increasing demand for jerky snacks as a healthy snacking option has enabled small and big companies to enter the industry.

Snacking is gaining popularity among global consumers as compared to conventional sit-down meals. The increasing dietary trend of making a shift towards protein from carbohydrates is expected to stimulate consumers to have more meat instead of chips. In addition, a wide variety of flavors, including sweet cherry, pepper, barbecue, sriracha, pineapple, maple, teriyaki, and habanero are also attracting consumers.

The taste of jerky food products and easy packaging technology with different flavors are propelling their demand. Furthermore, the availability of jerky snacks at reasonable pricing is anticipated to result in increased consumption over the coming years. Steady per capita consumption of jerky along with the falling prices of red meat is further forecasted to contribute to target market growth.

However, increasing penetration of vegan and vegetarian diets around the world can limit the adoption of jerky snacks. Moreover, ethical issues are also predicted to hinder the growth of the market in certain countries around the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of jerky snacks in Germany are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global jerky snacks market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.

The market stands at a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion in the year 2023.

The global industry is forecasted to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for jerky snacks in Canada is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Competitive Landscape

Key providers of jerky snacks are investing at an increased rate in new developments to generate lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

For instance,

Jack Link’s is a firm dealing in jerky products. In September 2021, the company launched a campaign for a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom. This initiative was taken to expand the production capacity of the company, which would help the organization to open up novel strategies to generate new opportunities.



Key Companies Profiled

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky

Tillamook Country Smoker

The Meatsnacks Group

The Hershey Company

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Oberto Snacks Inc.

Jack Link’s, LLC

General Mills Inc.

Segmentation of Jerky Snacks Industry Research

By Product : Beef Pork Poultry Others

By Distribution Channel : Offline Online

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global jerky snacks market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product (beef, pork, poultry, others) and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Jerky Snacks Market Report

What is the projected value of the Slim Jerky Snacks market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Beef Jerky Snacks market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of the Jerky Snacks Food Industry?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Jerky Snacks market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Jerky Snacks market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Jerky Snacks market during the forecast period?

