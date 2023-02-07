SeqLL Announces CRADA with the FBI

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL”, NASDAQ: SQL), a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services, today announced the establishment of a two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Under this CRADA, SeqLL and the FBI Laboratory Division (FBI LD) will seek to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using SeqLL’s True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS®) platform.



The FBI LD and SeqLL will collaborate with a goal of producing an assay for forensic body fluid identification, without compromising traditional STR or DNA sequence analysis. This agreement is among the first times the FBI is utilizing the CRADA mechanism to further develop laboratory capabilities.

CRADAs enable the sharing of resources and expertise for collaborative research that advances the FBI mission. “Body fluid identification can provide investigative context and have probative value. We are excited to collaborate with SeqLL to evaluate the potential of this capability in forensic casework,” said Eric Pokorak, Assistant Director, FBI Laboratory Division.

“We are delighted to be working with a motivated and knowledgeable partner, such as the FBI LD. We appreciate the opportunity this CRADA provides, to methodically develop forensic applications utilizing SeqLL’s technology,” said Daniel Jones, SeqLL CEO and Founder. “We look forward to demonstrating how single-molecule, PCR-free approaches are ideally suited for this space.”

About the FBI’s Laboratory Division

The FBI conducts research and development activities as a recognized federal laboratory. This CRADA will support the FBI LD, a division within the Scientific and Technology Branch, whose mission is to collect, analyze and share timely scientific and technical information. The FBI LD’s primary locations are the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA and FBI Redstone in Huntsville, AL.

About SeqLL Inc.

SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL”) is a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services in collaborative partnerships aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property across multiple “omics” fields. The Company leverages its expertise with the True Single Molecule Sequencing (“tSMS®”) platform to empower scientists and researchers with improved genetic tools to better understand the molecular mechanisms of disease that is essential to the continued development of new breakthroughs in genomic medicine, and that hopefully address the critical concerns involved with today’s precision medicine.

