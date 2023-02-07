FirstService Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Operating highlights:



Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues (millions) $ 1,020.1 $ 856.9 $ 3,745.8 $ 3,249.1 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 102.5 83.5 351.7 327.4 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.22 1.21 * 4.24 4.57 * GAAP Operating Earnings 67.5 44.9 219.0 201.6 GAAP EPS 0.86 0.70 * 2.72 3.05 * * Adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS in the prior year three-month period includes a $0.12 after-tax gain from the sale of a building in South Florida. Adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS in the prior year 12-month period includes the aforementioned fourth quarter gain on the building sale and also includes a $0.21 after-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment (aggregating $0.33 per share).



TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced strong fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.02 billion, a 19% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, and driven by 15% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $102.5 million, up 23%, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.22, largely in-line with the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $67.5 million, relative to $44.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.86 per share in the quarter, compared to $0.70 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, consolidated revenues were $3.75 billion, a 15% increase relative to the prior year, including 9% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $351.7 million, up 7%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.24, versus the prior year of $4.57. GAAP Operating Earnings were $219.0 million, versus $201.6 million in the prior year period. GAAP earnings per share was $2.72, compared to $3.05 in the prior year.

“We are very pleased with how we finished the year,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “The strong fourth quarter provides momentum and confidence in our ability to drive continued healthy growth for the coming year,” he concluded.



FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.7 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

FirstService Residential revenues totalled $442.1 million for the fourth quarter, up 9% relative to the prior year quarter, including 8% organic growth. Growth was driven by continued expansion of our sited labour revenue across most markets as well as new contract wins. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to $35.7 million reported in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $30.6 million, versus $25.7 million for the fourth quarter of last year. The EBITDA margin was slightly below the prior year quarter, while the operating earnings margin increased year-over-year due to a decrease in amortization expense in connection with recent acquisitions during the current year quarter.

FirstService Brands revenues totalled $578.0 million, up 28% versus $451.3 million in the prior year period. The increase included 20% organic growth, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth for the quarter was strong across our service lines, with particularly robust activity levels at Century Fire Protection and at our restoration operations, the latter of which benefited from the recent Hurricane Ian event. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $67.4 million, up 27% versus the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $44.0 million, versus $28.3 million in the prior year quarter. The division EBITDA margin was in-line with the prior year quarter, while the operating earnings margin increased year-over-year due to lower acquisition-related items in the current year quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA were $3.0 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $5.5 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $7.1 million, relative to $9.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in corporate costs was primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense during 2022.

Segmented Full Year Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $1.77 billion, up 12% relative to 2021, with the increase comprised of 8% organic growth and the balance from acquisitions. Organic growth was primarily due to increased labour-related services compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $168.6 million, up 8% versus the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $138.9 million, compared to $127.3 million in the prior year. Operating margins were impacted by wage inflation, as well as higher growth of labour-driven revenues relative to higher margin ancillaries.

FirstService Brands revenues for the year totalled $1.97 billion, up 19% versus the prior year, comprised of 11% organic growth and the balance from tuck-under acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was broad-based across the division and included significant double-digit increases in our home services and Century Fire brands. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $196.3 million, up 4% relative to the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $111.6 million, versus $106.6 million a year ago. The division margin decline was a result of cost inflationary pressures within some of our businesses, in addition to the combined impact of growth-related platform investments and more tempered weather activity within our restoration operations.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $13.2 million for the full year, relative to $17.2 million in the prior year. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs were $31.5 million, relative to $32.2 million a year ago.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance and its ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of its service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 44,339 $ 35,395 $ 145,007 $ 156,130 Income tax 14,806 13,554 48,974 52,875 Other income, net (712 ) (8,104 ) (146 ) (23,399 ) Interest expense, net 9,025 4,005 25,191 16,036 Operating earnings 67,458 44,850 219,026 201,642 Depreciation and amortization 30,417 28,089 110,140 98,965 Acquisition-related items 599 7,077 4,520 12,023 Stock-based compensation expense 4,073 3,516 18,046 14,746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,547 $ 83,532 $ 351,732 $ 327,376





A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below. (in thousands of US$) Three months ended December 31, 2022 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 30,562 $ 44,040 $ (7,144 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,591 22,804 22 Acquisition-related items (38 ) 594 43 Stock-based compensation expense - - 4,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,115 $ 67,438 $ (3,006 ) Three months ended December 31, 2021 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 25,651 $ 28,250 $ (9,051 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,172 18,893 24 Acquisition-related items 911 6,152 14 Stock-based compensation expense - - 3,516 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,734 $ 53,295 $ (5,497 ) Year ended December 31, 2022 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 138,873 $ 111,638 $ (31,485 ) Depreciation and amortization 28,611 81,439 90 Acquisition-related items 1,153 3,200 167 Stock-based compensation expense - - 18,046 Adjusted EBITDA $ 168,637 $ 196,277 $ (13,182 ) Year ended December 31, 2021 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 127,297 $ 106,579 $ (32,234 ) Depreciation and amortization 28,470 70,404 91 Acquisition-related items 951 10,899 173 Stock-based compensation expense - - 14,746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,718 $ 187,882 $ (17,224 )

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization of intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per common share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 44,339 $ 35,395 $ 145,007 $ 156,130 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (3,462 ) (495 ) (9,381 ) (7,422 ) Acquisition-related items 599 7,077 4,520 12,023 Amortization of intangible assets 13,659 12,904 48,725 43,891 Stock-based compensation expense 4,073 3,516 18,046 14,746 Income tax on adjustments (4,611 ) (4,269 ) (17,361 ) (15,246 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (254 ) (369 ) (968 ) (1,125 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 54,343 $ 53,759 $ 188,588 $ 202,997 Three months ended Twelve months ended (in US$) December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.70 $ 2.72 $ 3.05 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.06 0.09 0.33 0.30 Acquisition-related items 0.01 0.15 0.10 0.26 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.22 0.21 0.79 0.71 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.07 0.06 0.30 0.25 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 1.21 $ 4.24 $ 4.57





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Operating Results (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,020,101 $ 856,945 $ 3,745,835 $ 3,249,072 Cost of revenues 690,314 578,043 2,565,720 2,202,840 Selling, general and administrative expenses 231,313 198,886 846,429 733,602 Depreciation 16,758 15,185 61,415 55,074 Amortization of intangible assets 13,659 12,904 48,725 43,891 Acquisition-related items (1) 599 7,077 4,520 12,023 Operating earnings 67,458 44,850 219,026 201,642 Interest expense, net 9,025 4,005 25,191 16,036 Other income, net (2) (712 ) (8,104 ) (146 ) (23,399 ) Earnings before income tax 59,145 48,949 193,981 209,005 Income tax 14,806 13,554 48,974 52,875 Net earnings 44,339 35,395 145,007 156,130 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 3,462 495 9,381 7,422 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 2,631 3,893 14,552 13,496 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 38,246 $ 31,007 $ 121,074 $ 135,212 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.71 $ 2.74 $ 3.08 Diluted 0.86 0.70 2.72 3.05 Adjusted earnings per share (3) $ 1.22 $ 1.21 $ 4.24 $ 4.57 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,220 43,969 44,175 43,841 Diluted 44,499 44,576 44,494 44,401





(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments. (2) Other income in the prior year three-month period includes a pre-tax gain of $7.3 million from the sale of a building in South Florida. Other income in the prior year 12-month period includes the aforementioned fourth quarter gain on the building sale and also includes a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment. (3) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,219 $ 165,665 Restricted cash 23,129 28,606 Accounts receivable 635,942 551,564 Other current assets 313,582 218,825 Current assets 1,108,872 964,660 Other non-current assets 38,549 21,098 Fixed assets 167,012 138,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 205,544 159,730 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,254,537 1,225,469 Total assets $ 2,774,514 $ 2,509,023 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 398,313 $ 386,529 Other current liabilities 153,866 126,460 Operating lease liabilities - current 49,145 48,047 Long-term debt - current 35,665 57,436 Current liabilities 636,989 618,472 Long-term debt - non-current 698,798 595,368 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 168,557 122,337 Other liabilities 78,178 111,919 Deferred income tax 51,097 42,070 Redeemable non-controlling interests 233,429 219,135 Shareholders' equity 907,466 799,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,774,514 $ 2,509,023 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 734,463 $ 652,804 Total debt, net of cash 598,244 487,139









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 44,339 $ 35,395 $ 145,007 $ 156,130 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 30,417 28,089 110,140 98,965 Deferred income tax 9,249 109 7,436 (2,616 ) Other 2,076 2,182 18,371 6,182 86,081 65,775 280,954 258,661 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (68,445 ) (7,122 ) (69,671 ) (86,943 ) Payables and accruals 28,729 (16,522 ) (11,118 ) (2,817 ) Other 7,653 3,147 (94,272 ) 11,641 Contingent acquisition consideration paid - (13,273 ) - (13,273 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,018 32,005 105,893 167,269 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (44,464 ) (77,210 ) (51,994 ) (163,221 ) Disposal of business, net of cash disposed - - - 15,780 Purchases of fixed assets (22,155 ) (15,856 ) (77,609 ) (58,204 ) Other investing activities (15,196 ) 5,437 (31,197 ) (675 ) Net cash used in investing activities (81,815 ) (87,629 ) (160,800 ) (206,320 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 14,338 86,885 80,156 62,058 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (114 ) (834 ) (21,451 ) (6,510 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (8,954 ) (8,017 ) (34,884 ) (31,207 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests - - (8,061 ) (9,241 ) Other financing activities (2,960 ) (213 ) 3,022 9,331 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,310 77,821 18,782 24,431 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (347 ) (49 ) 1,202 (47 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,834 ) 22,148 (34,923 ) (14,667 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, start of period 185,182 172,123 194,271 208,938 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 159,348 $ 194,271 $ 159,348 $ 194,271 Segmented Results (in thousands of US$) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended December 31 2022 Revenues $ 442,124 $ 577,977 $ - $ 1,020,101 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 38,115 67,438 (3,006 ) 102,547 Operating earnings 30,562 44,040 (7,144 ) 67,458 2021 Revenues $ 405,661 $ 451,284 $ - $ 856,945 Adjusted EBITDA 35,734 53,295 (5,497 ) 83,532 Operating earnings 25,651 28,250 (9,051 ) 44,850 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Year ended December 31 2022 Revenues $ 1,772,258 $ 1,973,577 $ - $ 3,745,835 Adjusted EBITDA 168,637 196,277 (13,182 ) 351,732 Operating earnings 138,873 111,638 (31,485 ) 219,026 2021 Revenues $ 1,585,431 $ 1,663,641 $ - $ 3,249,072 Adjusted EBITDA 156,718 187,882 (17,224 ) 327,376 Operating earnings 127,297 106,579 (32,234 ) 201,642 (1) See definition and reconciliation on pages 5 and 6.





