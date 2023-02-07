New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $433.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$433.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 80.4% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 74.2% CAGR



The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 74.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.3% and 67.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 63% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)

- Adrenomed AG

- AM-Pharma B.V.

- Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Asahi Kasei Pharma America

- Astellas Pharma Inc.

- Endacea Inc.

- InflaRx GmbH

- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

- Opsonix, Inc.

- T2 Biosystems Inc.

- TaiRx Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sepsis - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

New Treatment Protocols and New Definitions - Every Minute

Counts!!

Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics

Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care

Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line

Sepsis Treatment

Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis

Current Antifungals used for Sepsis

Current Antivirals used for Sepsis

GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment

Argipressin Gains Approval for Septic Shock in 26 EU countries

Current & Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Restraints

Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adrenomed AG (Germany)

AM-Pharma B.V. (Netherlands)

AMOMED Pharma GmbH (Austria)

Asahi Kasei Pharma America (USA)

Endacea, Inc. (USA)

InflaRx N.V. (Germany)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (USA)

TaiRx, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs

Research Activity Enables Increased Awareness of Disease

Pathogenesis

Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase IV Clinical Trials: As

of 2018

Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase III Clinical Trials: 2018

Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus

Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function

HMGB1 - A Potential Target for Future Therapies

Nanoparticle Systems Demonstrate Potential for Use in Septic

Shock Management

Researchers Employ IL-7 to Increase CD4 and CD8 Immune Cells in

Patients

Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment

Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients

Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates

Positive Impact on Mortality Rate

Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in

the Market

Researchers Develop ss-Sepsis-3 Protocol for Evaluation of

Sepsis in Animal Models

World Sepsis Day Aims to Result in Improvement in Sepsis

Management

NSAIDs Demonstrate Potential to Treat Sepsis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Sepsis Therapeutics Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis

Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



CHINA

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 9: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis

Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

