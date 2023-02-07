Global Hyaluronic Acid Serums Market is Expected to Generate $399.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hyaluronic acid serums market garnered $239.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $399.5 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $239.6 million Market Size in 2031 $399.5 million CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 514 Segments covered Type, Molecular Weight, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers A surge in demand for effective skincare products Rise in awareness regarding anti-aging skincare products such as hyaluronic acid serums Expansion of the retail market propels market growth. Opportunities The rapid growth of the online retail platform Growing demand for organic Restraints Availability of counterfeited products The potential threat of substitution



Covid-19 Scenario:



COVID-19 significantly impacted personal care products and cosmetics purchasing habits. The product's demand is experiencing significant disruptions in several end markets, and disrupted global supply chains, and the competitive hierarchy of manufacturers and producers has changed.

The hyaluronic acid serums market was anticipated to expand gradually but steadily through 2031 before the appearance of COVID-19.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hyaluronic acid serums based on Type, Molecular Weight, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the facial care segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-third of the hyaluronic acid serums market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hair care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on molecular weight, the low molecular segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 45% of the global hyaluronic acid serums market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period.



However, the high molecular segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on gender, the women segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the hyaluronic acid serums market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the man segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.





Based on the distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global hyaluronic acid serums market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hyaluronic acid serums market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.



Leading market players of the global hyaluronic acid serums market analyzed in the research include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Biocrown Biotechnology Co, DIME Beauty Co, Dr. Dennis Gross, Drunk Elephant (Shiseido), First Aid Beauty (P&G), Glossier, Hyalogic, La Roche-Posay, Maruha Nichiro, Inc., Paula's Choice, Peach & Lily, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Season Cosmetics Co, Seikagaku Corporation, SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica (Allergan), Smith & Nephew Plc, The Ordinary, and Vichy.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hyaluronic acid serums market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



