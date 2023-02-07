Hampiðjan hf.: Uppgjör viðskipta vegna kaupa á Mørenot AS og tilkynning um hækkun hlutafjár.

Í dag gekk Hampiðjan endanlega frá uppgjöri í tengslum við kaup félagsins á Mørenot. Hampiðjan er því í dag eini hluthafi félagsins. Framundan eru því spennandi tímar fyrir Hampiðjuna þar sem stefnt er að frekari hlutafjárhækkun og almennu útboði í tengslum við skráningu á aðalmarkað Nasdaq á Íslandi í vor.



Vísað er til tilkynningar þann 2. febrúar sl. þar sem fram kom að stjórn Hampiðjunnar hf. hefði samþykkt að hækka hlutafé félagsins um kr. 50.981.049 í að nafnvirði í samræmi við heimild hluthafafundar þann 25. nóvember sl. til að greiða fyrir hlutaféð í Mørenot. Með viðskiptunum fjölgar hluthöfum Hampiðjunnar um 76 eða úr 384 í 460.

Umrædd hlutafjárhækkun hefur nú verið skráð hjá Fyrirtækjaskrá Skattsins og hlutafé félagsins er því kr. 550.981.049 að nafnvirði.

Óskað hefur verið eftir því að hinir nýju hlutir verði gefnir út af Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð og sótt hefur verið um töku þeirra til viðskipta á First North markaði Nasdaq Iceland.

Nánari upplýsingar veitir Hjörtur Erlendsson, forstjóri, í síma 664-3361

Hampiðjan hf.: Closing of acquisition of Mørenot AS and announcement of share capital increase.

Today Hampidjan finalized the closing and transfer of ownership of shares in Mørenot. Hampiðjan is therefore as of now the company‘s sole shareholder. There are exciting times ahead where Hampiðjan aims to further increase the company‘s share capital and conduct a public offering of the company‘s new shares along with an uplisting to the Nasdaq Iceland main market in the spring.

A reference is made to the announcement of 2. February 2023 where it was stated that the Hampiðjan‘s Board of Directors agreed to increase the share capital of the company by 50,981,049, nominal value, in accordance with the approval of the shareholders‘ meeting of Hampiðjan on 25. November 2022 to pay for the shares in Mørenot. By concluding the transaction, the number of shareholders in Hampiðjan will be increased by 76, from 384 to 460.

The share capital increase has now been registered with the Company Registry and the total share capital of the company is therefore ISK 550.981.049 nominal value.

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by Nasdaq CSD Iceland and an application has been sent to Nasdaq First North Iceland for the shares’ admission to trading.

For more information, please contact Hjörtur Erlendsson, CEO, at tel. 664-3361