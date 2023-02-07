Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Butyral Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Applications (Films and Sheets, Paints and Coatings, Adhesive & Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028 due to the increasing demand from automotive industries. In 2021, the estimated revenue of the automotive industry is $486.11 Billion.



Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is a well-known thermoplastic (non-cross-linked) encapsulant. Long utilized in the PV industry for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and thin-film technology with a glass-to-glass arrangement, it is also employed in architecture for safety-glass laminates.

The high-water intake of PVB has the drawback of making it particularly susceptible to hydrolysis. As a result, it is not utilized in crystalline Si solar modules made of glass or a back sheet. It was used in thin film-based and glass-glass solar modules.



PVB is widely used in aircraft windows for noise reduction, automobile sunroofs for improved safety, and as an interlayer in the glass. Applications for PVB films and sheets in the construction industry are driven by increasing residential housing demand, increasing urbanization, and a rising economy, all of which are expected to assist the expansion of the PVB market throughout the forecast period.

In the photovoltaic sector, PVB films are also utilized as an encapsulating material to lengthen the lifespan of solar panels. These factors are expected to boost market expansion.



Growing Uses of Polyvinyl Butyral in Various Sectors



Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is used in various industrial applications owing to its excellent chemical and physical properties. Polyvinyl butyral is a crucial raw material for industrial compounds like industrial adhesives, wood coatings, and inks.

It is commonly used to produce high-grade surface coatings and other resins for better performance and functionality. Moreover, they are also used for binding and adhesion purposes on different surfaces. All these factors are propelling the market's growth.



Rising Usage in Construction Industry



Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is produced through a complicated reaction of alcohol and aldehyde, which is highly efficient and dynamic, making it ideal for construction applications. Polyvinyl butyral is used to create laminated glass, which is the perfect choice for a sustainable and eco-friendly life.

Laminated glass is energy efficient and protects us from harmful UV rays. Polyvinyl butyral is also used to make films, which are further used in the construction industry. PVB films are used inside to protect furniture and plastic products from UV radiation.





