Global Diabetic Food Market to 2027: Increasing Diabetic Population Across Coupled with Rising Awareness of Various Health Issues Associated with Diabetes Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic food market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.13% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Diabetic foods are dietary products that have low carbohydrate and sugar content and assist in controlling glucose levels in the blood. Diabetes is a disease characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from insufficient insulin or a lack of cell response to the insulin produced by the body.

Apart from this, diabetes also damages various other body parts such as the brain, nerves, eyes, kidneys and feet. Food products such as whole grains, brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal, millet and baked sweet potato are considered as healthy foods for people who have diabetes. These products can be consumed by the non-diabetic population as well, as a precautionary measure to prevent the occurrence of the disease in the future.



The increasing diabetic population across the globe coupled with the rising awareness of various health issues associated with diabetes are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes owing to a lack of physical activity among children and adolescents is also contributing to the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the preventive measures that can be taken against diabetes.

Additionally, growing research and development (R&D) to produce diabetic food products and a diversified product portfolio that caters to the requirements of a wide consumer base is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, owing to rapid digitalization and thriving e-commerce industry, manufacturers and vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers.

This, along with the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets, increasing geriatric population, and rising disposable income, contributes significantly to the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global diabetic food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global diabetic food industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diabetic food industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end consumers?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global diabetic food industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global diabetic food industry?

What is the structure of the global diabetic food industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global diabetic food industry?

What are the profit margins in the diabetic food industry?

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Diabetic Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End Consumers

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Bakery Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dairy Products

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Confectionery Products

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Beverages

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Snacks

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Spreads

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Consumers

7.1 Children

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Adults

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Drug Stores/Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Grocery Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0yovg-food?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment