PrimoHoagies Offers Full Line-up of Catering Options to Fuel Your Team for the Big Game February 12

WESTVILLE, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, famous for mouth-watering hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, is celebrating the Big Game on February 12 with a variety of catering options available at nearly 100 locations across the country.



Get the party started with fan-favorite appetizer trays including:

The Italian Sampler: Marinated mozzarella, pepperoni bites, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, olive shooters, buffalo cheese bites, and sopressata.

The Pepperoni and Cheese Sampler: Pepperoni and sharp provolone, with roasted red pepper salad.

The Cheese Sampler: Selection of imported and domestic cheese, with roasted red pepper salad.



For the main event, keep the crowd fueled for fun, no matter how many fans are in the cheering section, with Mini Trays that serve 5-6 people, up to Super Duper Trays designed for 22-25 guests. Mix and match any variety of hoagies - from classics like Italian and Golden Roasted Turkey Breast and Cheese, to spicy Diablos and the meatless Nonna’s Veggies, with eggplant, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, and roasted red peppers. Condiments, toppings, plates, cups and napkins are included free of charge.

Don’t forget dessert! Catering trays available with a variety of cookies including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and macadamia nut.

“From Philadelphia (Go, Birds!) to Kansas City and everywhere else across the country, we all look forward to the Big Game - whether we’re there for the actual football, the commercials, or the food,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner, president, and CEO of PrimoHoagies. “PrimoHoagies has you covered with a variety of catering options to please every fan - available for easy pick-up or delivery to make hosting the day easy and fun. Great sports and delicious food are a winning combination!”

Learn more about catering options and place an order here . See list of locations here .

*Store menu/pricing available on location page. Prices may vary for special orders.

Note: PrimoHoagies is not an official Sponsor of the NFL.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.



