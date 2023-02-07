Comprise™ emerges as one of Rocky Mountain region’s fastest-growing, most recognized communications agencies

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise, a full-service agency that delivers a complete range of compelling and comprehensive communications services, announced today significant revenue, client, service area and employee growth.

In addition to compelling year-over-year revenue growth since 2019, the Comprise team grew by 44% in 2022, adding staff members in every practice area: public and media relations, digital and creative, and social media management. The company credits its growth to its high quality of work, as evidenced by numerous national awards and its ability to align with clients with challenging stories to tell.

Following its rebrand in early 2022, Comprise augmented its existing media relations, digital marketing, content creation, web design and development, graphic design, and webinar production services — all of which the agency considers essential to public relations in the modern media landscape — with new social media strategy and management and video production service areas.

“Despite evolving from ‘Public Relations Agency of the Year’ in 2021 to ‘Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year’ in 2022, we believe our suite of services is what companies need to effectively tell their stories. It’s not that we do more than PR — it’s that we bring the myriad skills needed under one roof to successfully do PR in today’s media landscape,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise’s president and CEO. “Our proven approach embraces original solutions that garner attention and influence and facilitate client success. The client growth and award recognition underscore the viability of our long-term strategy to propel Comprise to the next level.”

Comprise also added 20 new clients — 45% from referrals — to its tech B2B portfolio during 2022. To accommodate this significant company growth, the agency moved its headquarters back to downtown Boulder and expanded to new offices in Denver and Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Going beyond the metrics and the number of new employees, new offices, new clients and expanded service areas, it’s the personal and professional development of our employees — to me — that is the most impressive element of our agency’s recent progress,” said Amy Leger, Comprise’s COO. “We strive to keep our employees happy and healthy — and those efforts are always evolving — yet we recognize new employees bring fresh perspectives invaluable to our company’s overall evolution. Our staff is growing, and we are intentionally elevating our people into new positions, providing opportunities for ongoing education to help them sharpen their skill sets and creating career paths that allow them to grow as leaders and storytellers.”

In 2022, Comprise earned nine awards, including being honored as one of Denver Business Journal’s ‘Best Places to Work’ and being named to Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners List, which honors B2B companies that go the extra mile to provide game-changing support for businesses.

About Comprise™

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter .

