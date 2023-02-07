BECKLAR TEAMS UP WITH SUNNOVA TO LAUNCH INNOVATIVE WORKFORCE SAFETY SOLUTION FOR ITS FIELDWORKERS NATIONWIDE

Ogden, Utah, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, the leading provider of connected safety solutions for enterprise and individuals, announced today that they will be working with Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, to implement Becklar’s Workforce Safety Solution to better protect Sunnova employees in the field who work alone, at height, or in hazardous environments.

“Becklar is honored to be teaming up with an industry leader committed to employee safety,” said Brock Winzeler, President of Becklar Workforce Safety. “We are pleased to help further enhance the safety of Sunnova’s growing workforce with our comprehensive solutions.”

The Becklar Workforce Safety solution utilizes cutting-edge technology, including mobile applications (WorkerSafety Pro), real-time monitoring systems, and a safety dashboard. The technology provides real-time data on field worker safety events or potential hazards. Built-in fall detection can also notify personnel at Sunnova’s new National Operations Command Center (NOCC) and allow safety supervisors to immediately respond to emergencies. The Becklar Workforce Safety dashboard provides the NOCC team with valuable safety data and alerts them to potential hazards, as well as the ability to send mass safety notifications, such as weather alerts, to their teams. This new, comprehensive system allows Sunnova to quickly identify and address potential hazards, ensuring that their employees stay safe while on the job.

“Our employees are our number one asset, and this new technology will help ensure their safety,” said Michell Graham, Senior Vice President of Energy and Service Operations at Sunnova. “Sunnova is helping lead the solar industry in workplace safety by implementing innovative technology solutions in our safety program. Becklar’s Workforce Safety Solution helps us to better protect more than 200 workers in the field, providing peace of mind for our team, our employees, and their families.”

This investment in the Becklar Workforce Safety solution illustrates Sunnova’s commitment to the protection and well-being of their employees. It will not only help enhance the safety of their employees but improve the efficiency of their teams and ensure that operations are in compliance with, or exceed, all relevant OSHA safety regulations.

“The safety of our employees is our top priority,” said Pat Morrow, Director of Safety and Fleet Operations at Sunnova. “This solution will help us to further enhance the safety of our growing workforce by improving emergency detection and response times.”

The solution will be rolled out to all field service workers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in February.

For more information about Becklar Workforce Safety, please visit: https://www.becklar.com/workforce-safety/

About Becklar

Becklar provides the largest, fastest and premier quality Connected Safety Monitoring platform in North America. Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise and individual customers across diverse industries, including personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, personal health & safety, vitals monitoring and event response monitoring.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

