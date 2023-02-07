Immix Biopharma Announces Dosing of First 2 Patients in its IMX-110 + BeiGene/Novartis anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab Phase 1b/2a Combination Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced Cancer

IMX-110 + Beigene/Novartis anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab combination designed to enhance response to solid tumors by turning immunologically “cold” tumors “hot”

Initial data anticipated in 1H 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced dosing of the first 2 patients in its IMX-110 + Beigene/Novartis anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab Combination Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Initial clinical data from this combination trial is anticipated to be released on a rolling basis beginning in 1H 2023. IMX-110 + Beigene/Novartis anti-PD-1 tislelizumab combination treatment is designed to enhance response to solid tumors by turning immunologically “cold” tumors “hot”. In ImmixBio prior IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 preclinical experiments , a 50% improvement (63-day median survival) was produced by IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 in a genetic (KPC) pancreatic cancer mouse model in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system, compared to a 4-drug combination of 2 chemotherapies and 2 immunotherapies (anti-PD-1/anti-CD40/nab-paclitaxel/gemcitabine) in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model (42-day median survival) according to Winograd et al., 2015.

“We are thrilled to kick-off this important milestone working with our partner BeiGene,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio. “We believe the combination of IMX-110 + Beigene/Novartis anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab will have a synergistic effect that could bolster responses and expand the population of cancer patients benefiting from these therapies.”

About IMX-110

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved orphan drug designation (“ODD”) for IMX-110 in soft tissue sarcoma. The FDA also approved Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (“RPDD”) for IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPDD qualifies Immix Biopharma to receive fast track review, and a priority review voucher (“PRV”) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. PRV holders can benefit from an expedited six-month review of a new drug application for any disease by the FDA. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Learn more at www.immixbio.com/iMX-110

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

