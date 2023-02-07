Snyk Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Milestone

With Expected FedRAMP Authorization, Snyk to Address Crucial Need for Developer Security in Public Sector



BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today announced it is currently “In Process” on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace , initiating the FedRAMP authorization process.

The company is currently working with its sponsor, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to achieve FedRAMP authorization. This achievement will enable Snyk to support federal, state and local governments as well as educational institutions, previously unable to leverage Snyk’s developer security solutions due to government compliance requirements.

Pursuing FedRAMP authorization demonstrates Snyk’s dedication to supporting public sector organizations as they seek to digitally transform securely by default. As is the case with private sector organizations around the world today, government leaders are also seeking to ensure their agencies prioritize developer productivity, technology innovation and cybersecurity remediation.

“Our progress toward FedRAMP authorization enables Snyk to help to enhance our nation’s overall software supply chain security, a vital need outlined in President Biden’s recent Executive Order 14028,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “We are committed to helping government agencies evolve away from ineffective legacy cybersecurity approaches, allowing them to embrace a modern, developer-centric security mindset and experience the benefits of DevSecOps.”

Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Impact authorization will enable U.S. federal government departments and agencies to confidently adopt Snyk solutions to more effectively find and fix security issues in proprietary code, open source dependencies, container images and cloud infrastructure.

To learn more about how Snyk supports the public sector, visit this page .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

