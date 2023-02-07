Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and engineering enables it to develop differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The Company recently initiated its first global Phase 3 trial called ‘THRIVE’ to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active TED. Viridian is also evaluating VRDN-001 in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with chronic TED. In addition to its intravenously administered VRDN-001 program, the Company is advancing two candidates for its subcutaneous strategy with the goal of providing a more conveniently administered therapy to patients with TED. Viridian is developing multiple preclinical assets in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Louisa Stone, 508-808-2400

Manager, Investor Relations

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Todd James, 617-272-4691

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Source: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.