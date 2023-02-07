Magnite Announces Next Generation CTV and OTT Monetization Platform: Magnite Streaming

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced Magnite Streaming, a singular supply-side platform that merges leading technology from the Magnite CTV and SpotX platforms. Magnite Streaming empowers media owners to maximize the value of their assets holistically across live and VOD inventory, CTV and OTT environments, and addressable linear, while gaining insights to more efficiently and effectively drive their businesses. Magnite’s CTV and OTT clients include AMC Networks, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Corporation, FuboTV, LG Ads Solutions, VIZIO, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others. Magnite Streaming also provides advertisers with unparalleled access to CTV and OTT inventory, audience targeting capabilities and real-time reporting.



The debut of Magnite Streaming coincides with the release of Magnite’s proprietary research study, “ Streaming Continues To Surge: An In-Depth Look at How Ads Are Powering Streaming Growth .1” According to the research, streaming TV is the most watched form of TV. 81% of respondents said they watched streaming TV, compared to 48% and 30% who reported watching paid traditional TV and broadcast TV, respectively. The study also uncovered respondents are looking to lower their paid streaming subscriptions in favor of free or reduced-cost ad-supported streaming and 86% of streaming TV viewers reported watching some form of ad-supported content.

Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer of Magnite, remarked “Consumers are embracing streaming as their preferred way of watching TV and increasingly adopting ad-supported services to gain access to more premium entertainment without straining their budgets. Media owners are eager to meet this demand and the challenge many face is how to integrate and manage high quality ad experiences across their diverse content portfolios. Magnite Streaming addresses these concerns by bringing together the leading technology and tools that a media owner needs at every stage of the advertising process in one unified platform.”

Magnite Streaming unites sophisticated end-to-end features within one platform including:

Comprehensive seller deal management capabilities to monetize all types of long-form video content.

Inventory curation tools purpose-built for video such as advanced podding, frequency capping, and reserved/upfront inventory management.

Multi-faceted audience activation features including seller defined audiences, third-party data integrations, and secure data matching.

Responsive reporting and dashboards that provide real time alerts and insights.

Innovative technology to help publishers optimize live inventory, including the award-winning Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) tool.

Intuitive platform interface and streamlined workflows for deal creation and management, created for all users, from digital ad ops to senior revenue executives.

Magnite is pleased to launch Magnite Streaming with the support of industry-leading clients:

“At AMC Networks, our rapid growth on ad-supported streaming platforms, with a programmatic first approach, requires modern ad tech infrastructure, built by those who understand the unique needs of media owners,” said Evan Adlman, Senior Vice President, Advanced Advertising and Digital Partnerships at AMC Networks. “We continue to be impressed by the Magnite team's innovative solutions and outstanding client service and support. The launch of Magnite Streaming is an exciting development we hope opens more doors for publishers like ourselves.”

"Together with Magnite we have made significant strides to streamline the programmatic buying experience of our premium SLING TV inventory," says Andrew Tint, General Manager, Programmatic at DISH Media. "We’ve seen positive results using Magnite’s first-to-market solutions such as Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) to enhance the monetization of our video inventory. Having the strength of Magnite’s CTV and OTT features under one platform will streamline our work flow even further."

“Every technology partner VIZIO works with is required to help improve the overall viewer experience at home,” said Travis Hockersmith, Group VP at VIZIO Ads. “Magnite's focus on quality, brand safety and efficiency is a reliable supplement to our advertising infrastructure, which in turn helps us deliver a better experience for our customers.”

“Given the breadth of our video content across different apps and distribution points, a central platform that allows us to optimize yield, troubleshoot campaigns and get real-time feedback is an incredibly powerful asset,” said Jill Steinhauser, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales Planning and Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We look forward to using the Magnite Streaming platform to further build and unify our advertising strategy and unlock greater efficiencies in the process.”

1 based on a nationally represented sample of 2,098 consumers aged 16-74 in the US who watch 7+ hours of TV each week