INFINT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONTRIBUTION TO TRUST ACCOUNT IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED EXTENSION

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINT Acquisition Corporation (“INFINT”) (NYSE: IFIN, IFIN.WS) (“INFINT” or the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2023 (the “Extraordinary Meeting”) for the purpose of considering and voting on, among other proposals, a proposal to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination (the “Extension”) from February 23, 2023 (the “Current Termination Date”) to August 23, 2023 or such earlier date as may be determined by the Company’s board of directors, in its sole discretion (such later date, the “Extension Date”), additional contributions to the Company’s trust account will be made following the approval and implementation of the Extension.



If the requisite shareholder proposals are approved at the Extraordinary Meeting and the Extension is implemented, on the Current Termination Date, and the 23rd day of each subsequent calendar month until the Extension Date, the lesser of (x) $290,000 and (y) $0.06 per public share multiplied by the number of public shares outstanding on such applicable date (each date on which a Contribution is to be deposited into the trust account, a “Contribution Date”) will be deposited into the Company’s trust account (a “Contribution”).

If a Contribution is not made by an applicable Contribution Date, the Company will liquidate and dissolve as soon as practicable after such date and in accordance with the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, as amended. Any Contribution is conditioned on the approval of the requisite shareholder proposals at the Extraordinary Meeting and the implementation of the Extension. No Contribution will occur if such proposals are not approved or the Extension is not implemented. If the Company has consummated an initial business combination or announced its intention to commence winding up prior to any Contribution Date, any obligation to make Contributions will terminate.

The Company expects that the proceeds held in the trust account will continue to be invested in United States government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as determined by the Company, or in an interest bearing demand deposit account, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of the Company’s initial business combination, and (ii) the liquidation of, and distribution of the proceeds from, the trust account.

Further information related to attendance, voting and the proposals to be considered and voted on at the Extraordinary Meeting is described in the definitive proxy statement related to the Extraordinary Meeting filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 24, 2023 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”).

About INFINT Acquisition Corporation

INFINT Acquisition Corporation is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) company on a mission to bring the most promising financial technology company from North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Israel to the U.S. public market. As a result of the pandemic, the world is changing rapidly, and in unique, unexpected ways. Thanks to growth and investment in the global digital infrastructure, legal, healthcare, automotive, financial, and other fields are evolving at a faster rate than ever before. INFINT believes the greatest opportunities in the near future lie in the global fintech space and are looking forward to merging with an exceptional international fintech company. On August 3, 2022, INFINT entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Seamless Group Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company and a global fintech platform, and FINTECH Merger Sub Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company and a wholly owned subsidiary of INFINT.

