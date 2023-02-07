Surgical Gloves Market is expected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2022 to USD 4.64 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the surgical gloves market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the surgical gloves market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, usage, application, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global surgical gloves market are Ansell Ltd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Showa Group, Unigloves (UK) Limited, Adenna LLC, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Ammex Corporation, MCR Safety, Superior Gloves, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide surgical gloves market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The purpose of surgical gloves is to protect the wearer and patient from infectious and ill diseases that may occur during medical procedures or examinations. Surgical gloves are a component of infection control strategies. An important factor contributing to the surgical glove industry's growth is the increased number of medical professionals and healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and outpatient surgery centres. An increasing number of healthcare-associated infections related to surgical operations may occur in healthcare institutions due to the increasing number of regular tasks performed by healthcare institutions. Even though infections are increasing, most of them can be prevented by using infection control techniques, such as surgical gloves, which reduce the risk of blood-borne infections. A major driver of surgical glove sales has always been disposable gloves. However, programs that recycle and reuse disposable gloves have gained the market an added advantage by removing pressure on landfills. In recent years, surgical gloves have also been in high demand due to advances in materials used in their production. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as latex-allergy and stringent government regulations. Among these are the toxic reactions caused by gloves and the health effects of nitrile gloves.

Scope of Surgical Gloves Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Usage, Application, End-User, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ansell Ltd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Showa Group, Unigloves (UK) Limited, Adenna LLC, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Ammex Corporation, MCR Safety, Superior Gloves, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Nitrile gloves are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment includes vinyl gloves, nitrile gloves, latex-free gloves and others. The nitrile gloves segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the fact that nitrile gloves are latex-free, they are more attractive to people who are allergic to latex. A credible source suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the demand for nitrile gloves. Further, nitrile gloves are experiencing a growing uptake due to increasing awareness of their benefits, which has resulted in a high segment share.

Disposable is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The usage segment includes disposable and reusable. The disposable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As disposable surgical gloves are only intended for one use, there is a reduced risk of pathogen transmission and cross-contamination during operations. Because disposable medical gloves prevent hospital-acquired infections, they are highly recommended.

Examination is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes Surgical and Examination. The examination segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market for these goods in the medical sector is expected to increase due to an increase in hospital use, dental applications for routine exams, and patient visits. To avoid cross-contamination between patients and employees during non-invasive physical examinations, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals use exam gloves. It is predicted that the COVID-19 will return, which would boost demand for the examination gloves that frontline healthcare personnel use for testing and examination purposes and speed up industry growth.

Hospitals is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilitis and Others. The Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rapidly growing senior population, particularly in industrialised countries, as well as the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired and other disorders, such as hepatitis and AIDS, are both expected to boost the demand for these products. The increased prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), such as surgical site infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and bloodstream infection, is anticipated to be a major driver of product demand in the hospital end-use segment. Furthermore, it is projected that the ageing population and rise in chronic health conditions will spur business growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the surgical gloves market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Since healthcare professionals are becoming more aware of hygiene and the number of hospital admissions is increasing, North America is expected to dominate the Surgical Gloves market. It is becoming increasingly common for surgical operations to use latex gloves, which will boost the growth of the market in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's surgical gloves market size was valued at USD 0.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of the high illness burden, medical tests and procedures will be more widely sought, which will impact medical glove sales.

China

China’s surgical gloves market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

There will be a substantial increase in the market in China as a result of increasing awareness about sanitation and hygiene, as well as improved healthcare facilities.

India

India's surgical gloves market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Latex gloves have led to an increase in hypersensitivity and allergic reactions among healthcare workers. Due to these risks, healthcare professionals are increasingly choosing powder-free gloves for surgical and medical purposes.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about the maintenance of hygienic conditions during any surgical procedure, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

