Automotive HMI Market Leads a Promising Growth Trajectory as Rear-seat Entertainment Captures the Front Seat: Fairfield Market Research

London, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staggering investments in autonomous vehicles and connected automobiles shape the global automotive HMI market. A new upcoming report of Fairfield Market Research says emergence of advanced automotive systems like HUD, infotainment systems, RSE displays, and instrument clusters will largely favor the growth of market in long term. As HMI components play a vital role in connecting vehicles with their drivers, as well as boosting ADAS functioning, adoption will remain incessant, say the primary findings of the study. As an increasing number of auto OEMs emphasize enhanced information display capabilities, and driver visibility, leading vendors in HMI space also tend to focus on the various features around voice recognition and controls to craft top-notch experiences for both the drivers, and passengers. Growing significance of rear-seat entertainment in vehicles will thus contribute toward automotive HMI market growth to a large extent.
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Based on technology, the study segments the automotive HMI market into visual interface, acoustic interface, and a few other types, whereas in terms of access type, there are two key segments, i.e., standard, and multimodal HMI. Function-wise market segmentation reveals two prominent categories, viz., primary, and secondary HMI. The end market categorization of automotive HMI market reveals three key segments – luxury, economic, and mid-priced passenger cars. By product, the instrument cluster category leads its way in automotive HMI market. The electronic instrument cluster, more popularly the digital dashboard, rather displays a digital readout instead of the traditional analogue gauge. The design is ergonomic, suitable for automotive use, which further widens their application potential. Instrument clusters have been gaining ground in line with their digital shift and will further garner traction as the premium vehicles segment increasingly embraces 3D instrument clusters. The other competing segments in product category include central display, voice control system, multifunction switches, steering mounted control, head-up display, and rear seat entertainment (RSE).
Insights into Regional Analysis
The role of governments will remain instrumental when it comes to anticipating long-term growth in the developing markets of Asia Pacific, says Fairfield Market Research in the report. Industry’s targets set around reducing emission levels, and dependency on oil will serve to uphold the buoyancy of Asia Pacific’s automotive HMI market. The market here is most likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate in near term, majorly attributing to the technological advents in current automotive HMI generation. With vehicle safety and security capturing the limelight, automotive HMI market is expected to remain on an uptrend. On the other hand, automotive HMI market in Europe represents a sizeable share in global market space. While the report attributes this to presence of some of the world’s car manufacturing leaders, the strongly pacing EV industry will also act as a crucial growth driver. Besides France, Germany, and Italy remain the most prominent European auto manufacturing hubs, which indicate ample opportunity for the development of automotive HMI market.
Major Companies in Global Automotive HMI Market
The report would cover some of the industry leaders under the competition landscape analysis section. A few of the potentially profiled company names include Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Clarion co. Ltd, Synaptics Incorporated, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Visteon Corp, Altran Technologies SA, and Luxoft Holding, Inc.
Global Automotive HMI Market is Segmented as Below:
By Technology
- Visual Interface
- Acoustic Interface
- Others
By Product
- Voice Control System
- Central Display
- Steering Mounted control
- Instrument Cluster
- Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)
- Multifunction Switches
By Access Type
- Standard HMI
- Multimodal HMI
By Function Type
- Primary HMI
- Secondary HMI
By End Market
- Economic Passenger Cars
- Mid-Priced Passenger Cars
- Luxury Passenger Cars
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- China
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Product-Wise Analysis
- Technology-Wise Analysis
- Access-Wise Analysis
- Function-Wise Analysis
- End Market-Wise Analysis
- Region-Wise Analysis
- Country-Wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
