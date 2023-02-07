Automotive HMI Market Leads a Promising Growth Trajectory as Rear-seat Entertainment Captures the Front Seat: Fairfield Market Research

London, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staggering investments in autonomous vehicles and connected automobiles shape the global automotive HMI market. A new upcoming report of Fairfield Market Research says emergence of advanced automotive systems like HUD, infotainment systems, RSE displays, and instrument clusters will largely favor the growth of market in long term. As HMI components play a vital role in connecting vehicles with their drivers, as well as boosting ADAS functioning, adoption will remain incessant, say the primary findings of the study. As an increasing number of auto OEMs emphasize enhanced information display capabilities, and driver visibility, leading vendors in HMI space also tend to focus on the various features around voice recognition and controls to craft top-notch experiences for both the drivers, and passengers. Growing significance of rear-seat entertainment in vehicles will thus contribute toward automotive HMI market growth to a large extent.

Get the Sample Copy/TOC of Automotive HMI Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-hmi-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on technology, the study segments the automotive HMI market into visual interface, acoustic interface, and a few other types, whereas in terms of access type, there are two key segments, i.e., standard, and multimodal HMI. Function-wise market segmentation reveals two prominent categories, viz., primary, and secondary HMI. The end market categorization of automotive HMI market reveals three key segments – luxury, economic, and mid-priced passenger cars. By product, the instrument cluster category leads its way in automotive HMI market. The electronic instrument cluster, more popularly the digital dashboard, rather displays a digital readout instead of the traditional analogue gauge. The design is ergonomic, suitable for automotive use, which further widens their application potential. Instrument clusters have been gaining ground in line with their digital shift and will further garner traction as the premium vehicles segment increasingly embraces 3D instrument clusters. The other competing segments in product category include central display, voice control system, multifunction switches, steering mounted control, head-up display, and rear seat entertainment (RSE).

Insights into Regional Analysis

The role of governments will remain instrumental when it comes to anticipating long-term growth in the developing markets of Asia Pacific, says Fairfield Market Research in the report. Industry’s targets set around reducing emission levels, and dependency on oil will serve to uphold the buoyancy of Asia Pacific’s automotive HMI market. The market here is most likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate in near term, majorly attributing to the technological advents in current automotive HMI generation. With vehicle safety and security capturing the limelight, automotive HMI market is expected to remain on an uptrend. On the other hand, automotive HMI market in Europe represents a sizeable share in global market space. While the report attributes this to presence of some of the world’s car manufacturing leaders, the strongly pacing EV industry will also act as a crucial growth driver. Besides France, Germany, and Italy remain the most prominent European auto manufacturing hubs, which indicate ample opportunity for the development of automotive HMI market.

Major Companies in Global Automotive HMI Market

The report would cover some of the industry leaders under the competition landscape analysis section. A few of the potentially profiled company names include Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Clarion co. Ltd, Synaptics Incorporated, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Visteon Corp, Altran Technologies SA, and Luxoft Holding, Inc.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-hmi-market/request-customization

Global Automotive HMI Market is Segmented as Below:

By Technology

Visual Interface

Acoustic Interface

Others





By Product

Voice Control System

Central Display

Steering Mounted control

Instrument Cluster

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)

Multifunction Switches





By Access Type

Standard HMI

Multimodal HMI

By Function Type

Primary HMI

Secondary HMI

By End Market

Economic Passenger Cars

Mid-Priced Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-Wise Analysis

Technology-Wise Analysis

Access-Wise Analysis

Function-Wise Analysis

End Market-Wise Analysis

Region-Wise Analysis

Country-Wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





Learn More about the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-hmi-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com