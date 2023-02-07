New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Voice Analytics Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Voice Analytics estimated at US$908.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.7% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Voice Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$819.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Audeering
- Avaya
- Beyond Verbal
- Calabrio
- Invoca
- NICE
- RankMiner
- SESTEK
- Talkdesk
- ThoughtSpot
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Voice Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Voice Analytics Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 18-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,
Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Voice Analytics Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW