New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Voice Analytics Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Voice Analytics estimated at US$908.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.7% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR



The Voice Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$819.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- Audeering

- Avaya

- Beyond Verbal

- Calabrio

- Invoca

- NICE

- RankMiner

- SESTEK

- Talkdesk

- ThoughtSpot





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Voice Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Voice Analytics Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 18-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -

Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -

Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -

Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Voice Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Component -

Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Vertical -

Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice

Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Voice Analytics by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government &

Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Telecommunications and Government & Defense Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Voice Analytics by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Telecommunications and Government & Defense for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voice Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033264/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________