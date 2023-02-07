Nele Sumberg appointed as a new CFO of Hepsor

English Estonian

On 6 February 2023, Nele Sumberg took office as a CFO of Hepsor AS.

From 2020 to November 2022, Nele Sumberg worked as the CFO of Liven AS, a real estate development company. In 2014, she started as the Financial Manager of Ülemiste Center OÜ, an operating company of Ülemiste Center. In 2012-2014 Nele Sumberg worked as the Financial Controller of energy sales unit of Eesti Energia. She started her career in the audit department of PWC where she worked between 2006-2012.

Henri Laks, member of the Management Board of Hepsor said: "We are pleased that Nele is joining our team. I believe that Nele's previous experience from a real estate development company will support her quick integration, and her strong financial background the company's further strategic development."

Nele Sumberg mentioned that she was impressed by Hepsor's green thinking concept which she considers as a great competitive advantage. She was also captivated by exciting development projects in Estonia and Latvia, such as the Manufaktuuri Quarter in Tallinn and major commercial property development projects in Riga. Nele wants to contribute her previous experiences to the implementation of Hepsor's ambitious growth strategy.

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,500 homes and 32,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.