Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Virtualization Security Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtualization Security estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.4% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Virtualization Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$888.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- 10zig Technology Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Centrify
- Checkpoint
- Cisco
- Dell EMC
- ESET
- Fortinet
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Virtualization Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Virtualization Security Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service
Providers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
