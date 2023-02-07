ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 6 February 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1076.7p

- including income, 1085.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1079.6p

- including income, 1088.1p

