New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global UV Adhesives Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for UV Adhesives estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cyanoacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$544.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The UV Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$437.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$268.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Ashland Inc.

- Beacon Adhesives Inc.

- Bohle Ltd.

- Chemence Inc.

- Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC

- Dymax Corporation

- Electro-Lite Corporation

- Electronic Materials Inc.

- Epoxy Technology Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

UV Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cyanoacrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cyanoacrylate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Cyanoacrylate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Bonding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Glass Bonding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Glass Bonding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World UV Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: France 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Germany 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin Type -

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and

Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Application -

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV

Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other Applications,

Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Russia 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate,

Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone,

Polyurethane and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for UV Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other

Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for UV Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone,

Polyurethane and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for UV Adhesives by Application - Packaging, Other

Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass Bonding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Adhesives by

Application - Packaging, Other Applications, Medical,

Electronics and Glass Bonding Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for UV Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Other Applications, Medical, Electronics and Glass

Bonding for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

UV Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

UV Adhesives by Resin Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy,

Silicone, Polyurethane and Other Resin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Australia Historic Review for UV Adhesives by Resin

Type - Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________