Global Smart Indoor Gardening Systems Market Size/Share Estimated to Touch 3.22 Billion Valuation by 2030, With 5.2% CAGR Rate: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Indoor Gardening System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Floor Garden, Wall Garden), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial); By Technology (Self-watering, Smart Sensing, Smart Pest Management), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global smart indoor gardening system market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 3.22 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 2.06 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030”.

What are Smart Indoor Gardening Systems? How Big is Smart Indoor Gardening Systems Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

A smart indoor gardening system is a technology-driven gardening solution that is controlled by Wi-Fi. This device allows users to grow herbs, fresh plants, and flowers using the app that helps manage the unit through smartphones or iOS. This is a modern solution designed for ease of use indoors in homes. Unlike conventional gardening, which requires the use of fertilizers & pesticides to control growth and watering plants, indoor gardening systems include self-watering systems, pest management, and smart soil.

Smart indoor gardening provides its own nutrients to the plants and manages their own lighting and fertilizer dispersal. One can grow vegetables, fruits, and flowers indoors using this system. The growing adoption of innovative systems for smart lighting and smart nutrition is expected to boost market growth. The development of advanced farming techniques and products is predicted to fuel the smart indoor gardening system market size over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Smart Indoor Gardening Systems Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-indoor-gardening-system-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Offerings of the Industry Report

Assessment of all opportunities and risks in the market.

Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, and constraints.

It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries.

Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current size and future prospective.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AeroFarms

Agrilution

AVA Technologies Inc.

CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming

CLICK & GROW LLC

EDN Inc.

Grobo

Grow Smart Greens

Homecrop

PLANTUI

Theleaflandscape

Tower Garden

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-indoor-gardening-system-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Growing consumer awareness about the smart indoor gardening system is pushing the market growth

Research by Princeton University shows that gardening is one of the most beneficial relaxation activities for emotional & mental health. Thus, rising awareness regarding mental & emotional health worldwide is expected to propel the market growth. Development in green technologies, increase in the greenhouse effect, and growing disposable income are the key smart indoor gardening system market trends positively influencing the industry growth. Also, increasing consumer awareness and acceptance, along with rising trends in interior design, bolsters the smart indoor gardening system market sales.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12961

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rising technology development in the smart indoor gardening systems to flourish the industry expansion

A surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI (Artificial Intelligence) is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The AI & IoT-based smart indoor gardening systems promises better compatibility with software applications on mobile devices which are driving their demand in the smart indoor gardening system industry.

Further, various advantages offered by smart indoor gardening systems are estimated to propel industry growth. Also, these devices offer features like self-watering, smart pest management, and digital monitoring systems, which enhance the smart indoor gardening system market demand.

Segmental Analysis

The residential segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021

Based on end-use, the residential category dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing residential construction activities worldwide. Then, a surge in the number of renovation activities is predicted to flourish the segment growth. For instance, Garibaldi at Squamish ski resort will be built, which will cost around CAD 3.5 billion. Moreover, growing per capita income across the globe is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the smart indoor gardening system market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-indoor-gardening-system-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Smart Indoor Gardening Systems Market: Report Scope & Trends Analysis

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.22 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 2.06 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.2% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players AeroFarms, Agrilution, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, CLICK & GROW LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo, Grow Smart Greens, Homecrop, PLANTUI, Theleaflandscape, and Tower Garden. Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is anticipated to hold the highest smart indoor gardening system market share in the market in 2021 owing to the increasing shift for garden & house parties across North America. The surge in consumer awareness about mental & emotional health, coupled with the presence of leading market players in the U.S., is projected to positively influence the market growth in the region. Also, with the rise in demand for food gardening, the market is estimated to grow.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is predicted to register the largest CAGR throughout the foreseen period due to the growing commercial & residential construction sector. In addition, the rising number of manufacturing companies, along with the rising population, is anticipated to accelerate the regional growth of the smart indoor gardening system market.

Browse the Detail Report “Smart Indoor Gardening System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Floor Garden, Wall Garden), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial); By Technology (Self-watering, Smart Sensing, Smart Pest Management), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-indoor-gardening-system-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the smart indoor gardening system market report on the basis of type, technology, end-user, and region:

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

By Type Outlook

Floor Garden

Wall Garden

By Technology Outlook

Self-watering

Smart Sensing

Smart Pest Management

By End-Use Outlook

Residential

Commercial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

3D Secure Payment Authentication Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-secure-payment-authentication-market

Open Source Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/open-source-services-market

Generative AI Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/generative-ai-market

Mobile Video Surveillance Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mobile-video-surveillance-market

Compound Semiconductor Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/compound-semiconductor-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com