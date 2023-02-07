Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global crop protection chemicals market size stood at US$ 57.9 Bn in 2020. The global industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 106.7 Bn by 2031. Industry growth is projected at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2031. Players in the global crop protection chemicals market are becoming more aware about the need for food safety. Manufacturers are expected to increase production of biopesticides as they are made organically with the least use of chemicals, which pose fewer risks to human health and help in environmental conservation.



Biopesticides, as well as other crop protection agents, are in high demand due to increase in organic farming practices and pest resistance. Use of non-toxic and bio-based pesticides is stimulated by sustainable agriculture techniques. The global market is growing as a result of changes in climatic conditions in different parts of the world.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=293

Modern agricultural practices are increasingly dependent on crop protection agents such as insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Companies in the global crop protection chemicals market are increasing their production capacity to accommodate changes in specific species of plants that are related to temperature and precipitation fluctuations. Demand for these chemicals is fueled by their increasing use in stored grains, flower gardens, and agricultural fields.

Key Findings of Market Report

By product, in 2020, the herbicides segment led the global crop protection chemicals market. This is mostly attributable to rise in use of crop protection chemicals across a range of end-use sectors such as floriculture, open field & protective cultivation, and horticulture.





In terms of dosage technique, the foliar segment led the global market in 2020. Usage of foliar fertilizer has several benefits, which makes these fertilizers attractive for various horticultural applications.





Based on end-use, the open field & protective cultivation segment is anticipated to lead the global crop protection chemicals market between 2021 and 2031 and is expected to account for a large market share. Fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides are types of crop protection chemicals that have become integral to modern agricultural practices. They are increasingly used to safeguard agricultural land, grain storage facilities, and flower gardens, as well as to get rid of pests that spread harmful infectious illnesses.



Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

Use of crop protection chemicals is driven by constantly shifting nature of climatic conditions. Different parts of the earth have irregular rainfall, which could foster fungus populations. As a result, producers of crop protection chemicals are raising their production levels to aid farmers and stop fungal outbreaks. This factor is likely to drive market development in the near future.





Producers of crop protection chemicals are placing more emphasis on biopesticides as standard insecticides are linked to health risks for growers and consumers after extended exposure. Use of biopesticides is spurred by rise in organic farming and sustainable agriculture methods combined with pest control. Rise in demand for biopesticides is estimated to drive industry growth.



Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=293<ype=S

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are anticipated to hold high market shares of the crop protection chemicals industry during the forecast period. Crop protection chemicals are promoted as an efficient and cost-effective technique in these regions in order to increase agricultural productivity by protecting crops against harmful pests and weeds.



Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd.

Aimco Pesticides Ltd.

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=293

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Product

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Biopesticides

Bactericides

Others

Dosage Technique

Soil

Foliar

Others



Crop

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

End-use

Open Field & Protective Cultivation

Horticulture

Floriculture

Others

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com