B2 PROPERTY GRABS OVER 3% COPPER IN MAIDEN NI 43-101 AS STEADRIGHT ISSUES SHARES

Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the progress of the on-going initial independent NI 43-101 on the B2 mineral property, north of Saguenay Quebec. The final B2 Maiden NI 43-101 is expected to be completed in April 2023.



Recent surface grab bag samples, taken independently, in October of 2022 on the B2 property as part of the on-going initial NI 43-101 has yielded results with individual grades up to 3.19% Copper, 0.71% Nickel, 0.08% Cobalt and 7.25 g/t Silver.

The B2 property was first discovered in 2019 by prospector’s Alain Berclaz and Frederic Bergeron. Steadright optioned the property in the fall of 2021 noting the potential of the surface outcropping and subsequent trenching and channel sample results that were very compelling.

Figure 1: 2022 October initial NI 43-101 Site Visit – B2

Figure 2: NI 43-101 initial October 2022 Site Visit – B2 and Sample Locations

Table1: Assay results independently verified from B2 Property, completed at ALS Geochemistry, Val d’Or, Quebec.

Copper Nickel Cobalt Silver

Sample Cu % Ni % Co % Ag g/t E6704938 3.19 0.09 0.01 7.25 E6704939 0.15 0.71 0.08 0.21 E6704940 1.12 0.08 0.01 2.61 E6704941 2.84 0.52 0.05 6.36

In conjunction with the Option agreement for the B2 property, (Refer to Steadright press release dated December 15th, 2022) Steadright has issued 500,000 shares of common shares to Mr. Fredrick Bergeron.

John Morgan, Steadright CEO comments, “While our main focus is on our RAM property in Port Cartier, Quebec, the B2 maiden 43-101 continues its on-going positive progress. It is beyond exciting to have such great early results from our B2 property.”

Qualified Person;

Mr. Robert Palkovits, P. Geo, a consultant to Steadright, who is a qualified person (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Gaspe Bay Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of 4,201 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

