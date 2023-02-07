New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibiotics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417098/?utm_source=GNW





The global antibiotics market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, the demand is being fuelled by the emergence of innovative methods for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections, as well as a large number of clinical trials. However, the industry is expected to be hampered by the rise of antibiotic resistance, which is fuelled by antibiotic abuse, as well as the time it takes for regulatory approval. On the other hand, market players across the value chain should expect major profit potential from the development of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial (AMR) infections.





Segments Covered in the Report





Action Mechanism



• Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors



• Protein Synthesis Inhibitors



• DNA Synthesis Inhibitors



• RNA Synthesis Inhibitors



• Mycolic Acid Inhibitors



• Others





Drug Class



• Cephalosporin



• Penicillin



• Fluoroquinolone



• Macrolide



• Carbapenem



• Aminoglycoside



• Sulfonamide



• 7-ACA



• Others





Gender



• Male



• Female





Age Group



• 0-14 years



• 15-54 years



• 55 years and over





Route of Administration



• Oral



• Intravenous



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 30 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Denmark



• Norway



• Sweden



• Finland



• Netherlands



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• Singapore



• Malaysia



• Sri Lanka



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Antibiotics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott Laboratories



• Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)



• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC



• Cipla Ltd.



• Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• GSK plc



• Lupin



• Melinta Therapeutics LLC



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Pfizer Inc.



• Sanofi



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Viatris, Inc.



• WOCKHARDT





Overall world revenue for Antibiotics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$46,575 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





