Ryvyl Class Action Lawsuit Announced: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Information

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a/ Greenbox POS (“Ryvyl” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVYL). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who acquired Ryvyl securities (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January 29, 2021, public offering; and/or (b) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023. Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 3, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s financial statements in 2021 and 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders’ equity and understatements of losses; (2) as a result, Ryvyl would restate certain financials; (3) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (4) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Ryvyl class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Ryvyl class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

