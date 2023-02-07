Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 3.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 17.1 Billion By 2030

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size gathered USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 17.1 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Osteoporosis Treatment Market Highlights and Statistics

Osteoporosis affects millions of people worldwide and is projected to affect even more people in the forthcoming years.

The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is primarily due to the aging population, with individuals over the age of 50 being at a higher risk of developing the condition.

North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest osteoporosis treatment market size due to the high incidence of osteoporosis and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing awareness, rapid economic development, and an aging population.

The market is dominated by major pharmaceutical companies, including Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Overview

The market for osteoporosis treatment has witnessed a decent surge in demand in recent years, owing to the increasing prevalence of the condition globally. Osteoporosis is a debilitating bone disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue, leading to enhanced bone fragility and an increased risk of fractures. The treatment options for osteoporosis encompass a range of pharmaceuticals, including bisphosphonates, selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), and monoclonal antibodies, among others.

Along with traditional pharmaceuticals, the market is also witnessing the emergence of innovative solutions, such as low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) devices and bone growth stimulation technologies. LIPUS devices are non-invasive and use sound waves to improve bone density and structure, while bone growth stimulation technologies use electrical and magnetic stimulation to enhance bone growth and healing.

The market for osteoporosis treatment is expected to see growth in emerging regions, such as Asia-Pacific, driven by factors such as increasing awareness, rapid economic development, and a rapidly aging population.

The market for osteoporosis treatment holds immense potential, with innovative solutions and diverse application areas poised to drive growth in the coming years.

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Report Coverage:

Market Osteoporosis Treatment Market Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size 2021 USD 12.2 Billion Osteoporosis Treatment Market Forecast 2030 USD 17.1 Billion Osteoporosis Treatment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 3.9% Osteoporosis Treatment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Osteoporosis Treatment Market Base Year 2021 Osteoporosis Treatment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Osteoporosis Treatment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GSK plc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Osteoporosis Treatment Market

Growing use of wearable devices: Wearable devices, such as bone density monitoring devices, are becoming increasingly popular as they provide a convenient and non-invasive way to monitor bone density and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.

Increased focus on minimally invasive treatments: Minimally invasive treatments, such as low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) devices, are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a non-invasive way to improve bone density and structure.

Increased focus on osteoporosis prevention: There is an increased focus on osteoporosis prevention, with a focus on developing interventions that can prevent the onset of the condition.

Growing use of telemedicine: Telemedicine, which allows for remote patient monitoring and care, is becoming increasingly popular in the market for osteoporosis treatment, allowing for more convenient and accessible care for patients.

Increased focus on digital health solutions: Digital health solutions, such as smartphone apps and wearable devices, are becoming increasingly popular in the market for osteoporosis treatment as they offer a convenient and accessible way for patients to monitor their health and receive treatment.



Osteoporosis Treatment Market Dynamics

Growing awareness about osteoporosis: There is a growing awareness about the risks and consequences of osteoporosis, which is driving demand for treatment options.

Increase in osteoporosis-related fractures: The incidence of osteoporosis-related fractures, such as hip fractures, is increasing, driving demand for effective treatment options.

Rise in sedentary lifestyle: A sedentary lifestyle, characterized by a lack of physical activity and increased time spent sitting, is contributing to the incidence of osteoporosis.

Growing demand for combination therapies: Combination therapies, which involve the use of multiple drugs, are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a more comprehensive approach to treating osteoporosis.

Advancements in drug delivery systems: The development of novel drug delivery systems, such as transdermal patches and subcutaneous injections, is allowing for more convenient and effective delivery of osteoporosis drugs.

Growing popularity of biologic therapies: Biologic therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to target specific molecular pathways involved in osteoporosis.

Increased investment in R&D: There is increased investment in research and development in the market for osteoporosis treatment, with a focus on developing more effective and convenient treatments.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Osteoporosis Treatment Market

Limited insurance coverage: Insurance coverage for osteoporosis treatments can be limited, particularly in developing countries, which can hinder access for patients.

Side effects associated with treatments: Some osteoporosis treatments can have side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues and increased risk of fracture, which can deter patients from using them.

Limited efficacy of some treatments: The efficacy of some osteoporosis treatments can be limited, particularly for patients with severe cases of osteoporosis, which can limit their use.

Poor patient compliance: Poor patient compliance, particularly for treatments that require long-term use, can limit the effectiveness of osteoporosis treatments and hinder their uptake.

Quality control issues: Quality control issues, including counterfeiting and the availability of counterfeit treatments, can compromise the quality of osteoporosis treatments and limit their effectiveness.

Competition from alternative treatments: Alternative treatments, such as lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, and complementary medicine, can provide competition for osteoporosis treatments and limit their uptake.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Calcitonin

Bisphosphonate Zoledronic Acid Ibandronate Alendronate Risedronate Other

Hormone Replacement Therapy

RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein (PTHrP) Analog

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs)



By Administration

Injectables

Oral

Others



Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Hospitals Pharmacies



Osteoporosis Treatment Market Overview by Region

The North American region’s Osteoporosis Treatment Market share is the highest globally due to a high prevalence of osteoporosis, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe has another key Osteoporosis Treatment market share, driven by a high prevalence of osteoporosis and the presence of established healthcare systems. The region also has a significant number of pharmaceutical companies engaged in the research and development of osteoporosis treatments.

The Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Treatment market share is the fastest growing in the region due to the increasing aging population and rising awareness about osteoporosis. In addition, countries such as China and India are expected to emerge as major markets, driven by the growing economies and improving healthcare systems.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Osteoporosis Treatment market share, but with the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing need for effective treatments will be driving the market.

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Key Players

The Osteoporosis Treatment Market is characterized by a large number of players, including Amgen, Roche, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Biogen, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Allergan, Mylan, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Procter & Gamble, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Aska Pharmaceutical. These companies are engaged in the development and marketing of a range of osteoporosis treatments, including bisphosphonates, denosumab, parathyroid hormone, selective estrogen receptor modulators, and calcitonin, among others. These players compete based on factors such as product portfolio, research and development, pricing, marketing and distribution, and market share.

