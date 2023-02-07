New Forbes Books Publication Shows How to Transform Remote Productivity

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A highly anticipated book by Virtira executives Cynthia Watson and Shane Spraggs, The Power of Remote: Building High-Performing Organizations That Thrive in the Virtual Workplace, arrives in bookstores today. It’s published by Forbes Books, the main imprint of business news outlet Forbes, and is available online at Amazon and other major booksellers.



Decades before the pandemic forced businesses to embrace remote, Watson wrote her master’s thesis on telecommuting. She has since built a top consulting firm in Virtira, focused on maximizing the productivity of hybrid and remote teams and projects.

In The Power of Remote, Watson and Spraggs share their hard-earned wisdom and decades of experience with the business world, laying out a comprehensive, step-by-step roadmap for managing remote work environments and leveraging countless benefits remote offers.

“The Power of Remote comes at the perfect time — and with all the right information,” says Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, a top-ranked executive coach and New York Times’ bestselling author of The Earned Life. Dr Goldsmith calls it “A must read.”

Karin M. Reed, CEO of Speaker Dynamics and award-winning author of Suddenly Virtual, describes it as “a playbook to harness the power of remote work.” Ryan Fahey, bestselling author of How To Thrive In Remote Working Environments, views Watson and Spraggs’ new book as “a brilliant read that drills down to the core of the challenges and opportunities of remote work.”

From productivity and communications to burnout and employee well-being, and from closing crucial sales to hiring, onboarding and building engagement, The Power of Remote contains the insight and guidance business leaders need to succeed in the dynamic 21st century marketplace.

About Virtira

With decades of remote work management and project experience, Virtira consultants helps companies sell better, grow faster, and be more productive in or out of the office.