ASM ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF THE Q4 2022 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Almere, The Netherlands

February 7, 2023

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday February 28, 2023.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible at https://www.asm.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/2022/fourth-quarter-earnings .



About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.



