ProSearch Named a 2023 National Law Journal Legal Technology Trailblazer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces it is proud to be included among the National Law Journal’s 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazers. The third annual feature highlights companies that are changing how law firms and legal departments operate by delivering innovative solutions that improve the practice of law.



ProSearch was named a 2023 Trailblazer in recognition of its WorkStream™ solution, which addresses chat and messaging data from Microsoft Teams, Slack, and other collaboration platforms. ProSearch WorkStream reimagines how messaging data is processed and searched to promote meaningful, targeted review in litigation discovery, investigations, and other legal matters.

When litigation or an investigation prompts discovery of data from collaborative applications, the traditional document/email/attachment metaphor does not apply. The collection, processing, and review of collaboration data require new tools and workflows that traditional eDiscovery tools cannot support. Other solutions simply convert message data, turning messages into email – an approach that permanently limits culling, search, and review options. WorkStream is an innovative approach that processes message data rather than simply converting it, making it more easily sorted, searched, and filtered and allowing messages to be viewed in context for improved productivity during review.

WorkStream in Action

In one example, an organization collected 86 GB, or two million messages, of chat data – a significant volume to review. Applying standard methods, the team first included 24 hours of conversation around each search hit. In 24-hour groups, the set still contained over 1.7 million messages. Using WorkStream to reduce the expansion to a one-hour window around search hits, the number of records was cut to just over 500,000 – approximately 25% of the original data – while still providing enough context for effective attorney review.



“We are incredibly proud of our talented team and the work they’ve done in developing WorkStream, and we are honored to be named among this year’s NLJ Legal Technology Trailblazers,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “ProSearch helps legal teams take control of their discovery processes by staying focused on legal and strategic issues while reducing risk and costs. In addition to the impact we’re making for clients, this recognition by the National Law Journal further validates our innovative approach.”

NLJ’s 2023 Legal Technologies Trailblazers was released on February 1 as a special supplement to the National Law Journal. Carlos Curbelo, vice president, legal market leader at ALM Media, LLC, which publishes the NLJ, says in the piece they are proud to spotlight companies and products that are “agents of change,” and notes, “Our goal was to capture a collection of companies that are using innovation to help ease the daily tasks taken on by law firms and legal departments.”

This is ProSearch’s second inclusion on the National Law Journal’s annual list of technology innovators. In 2021 the company was recognized for its Enterprise discovery solution in which ProSearch offers a unique partnership model that is both scalable and tailored to help legal teams manage their work and make more informed business decisions.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

