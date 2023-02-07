New Consultancy Launches to Support Companies Transitioning Employees

CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc Dillard, the Principal Consultant of Carolina Seedling Consultancy, is launching services to support small business owners and individuals make their next career move or develop their business idea. Doc Dillard and Carolina Seedling Consultancy are now taking in new clients by scheduling appointments via email, doc@carolinaseedling.com or via its website, www.carolinaseedling.com.

Finding employment can be challenging for many, especially after displacement from an unstable economy. However, Carolina Seedling Consultancy utilizes a tailored approach to help clients in difficult situations. Moreover, businesses may need a thought partner to support transitioning employees. We also support in business development tools. Overall, Carolina Seedling Consultancy provides professional services in workforce development and business development. The workforce development services support individuals transitioning into the job market through coaching and professional development, resume writing and social media consultations. The business management services focus on business plan development and facilitation. It offers retainers for businesses requiring additional support.

Services include:

Workforce development

Admissions essay

Mock interviews

Career consultation

Resume development

LinkedIn evaluation

Professional development

Retainer services

Business consulting

Business plan writing

Retainer services

Contact Information:

Doc Dillard

Consultant

doc@carolinaseedling.com

+18037281340



