RHSB Partners with Applied for Growth

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that RHSB has selected Applied Digital Agency to digitally transform their business and customer service models. A leading independent insurance brokerage firm and member of Assurex Global, RHSB has provided business insurance and risk management solutions to companies of all sizes and personal insurance to individuals and families for over 75 years. The agency will leverage Applied’s integrated process management capabilities and automated workflows for a more consistent user experience to increase efficiency and productivity across their team.

“Too often solutions we introduce to increase levels of efficiencies in our business end up adding layers of complexity. I believe lack of integration in the multiple systems and platforms we operate is one of the biggest culprits for this,” says Tom Hughston, Chief Executive Officer of RHSB. “Our industry has experienced tremendous technological innovation in the last decade, but seamlessly implementing many of the solutions has been a real challenge. Applied’s products help solve many of these issues. Providing the ability to aggregate various subsystems into one highly functional integrated system should allow us to eliminate duplicated efforts and wasted time that comes from operating many needed, but disjointed systems. Utilizing Applied Digital Agency, we can simplify workflow processes across all agency disciplines within one operating system allowing our teams to reinvest their energy in better serving our client’s needs and growing our business.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“As the insurance industry continues its digital transformation, it becomes more complex and oftentimes agencies end up with disparate point solutions that don’t integrate with each other, resulting in strained productivity and a loss of efficiency,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency software will provide RHSB a single system with a view of all prospect, customer, policy and financial data, thereby reducing IT management overhead, and delivering the automation and connectivity needed to allow staff to focus on advising their clients.”

