Male Plus Is a Libido Enhancer Designed by One of the Health and Wellness Elite

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no end to the number of natural health and wellness solutions on the market. The growing focus on natural, organic health solutions has led to the rapid rise of the global industry (which is projected to reach nearly $8 billion by 2030 ). Even individual slivers of this gigantic market, like the dietary supplement industry, are enormous. The Office of Dietary Supplements explains that supplements aren’t just popular. They come in tablet, capsule, gummy, powder, bar, and drink form and can contain herbs, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, botanicals, and many other naturally-based ingredients.



The vast nature of the market can make it difficult for consumers to decide what products to purchase that will safely and effectively meet their needs. One of the best ways to vet a brand’s safety and efficacy is to consider who is behind the label. In the case of the Belgian libido-enhancing brand Male Plus, the founder alone has nearly 20 decades of varied and impressive industry experience.

Tim Torfs is an ambitious serial entrepreneur with a string of successful businesses in his portfolio. Along with his inherent business savvy, Torfs has spent nearly twenty years operating in various capacities within the health and wellness industry. Torfs has opened a wellness center, spent time as a male beautician, and even created his own slimming concept.

Torfs also has a line of nutritional supplements to his name, including a recent addition: Male Plus. “Since the pandemic started, I noticed a lot of stress and insecurities with my clients,” Torfs explains, “I noticed that the conversations during my coaching sessions were increasingly about libido and the lack thereof. It’s a natural struggle that can come with stressful situations. In Belgium, there was no alternative food supplement that boosts your libido, so I decided to develop a capsule that stimulates blood flow in all parts of the body.”

The result was Male Plus, a natural libido enhancer that primarily leaned on the power of Maca powder, Siberian ginseng, and Tribulus Terrestris to stimulate blood flow and enhance intimacy. Since its inception, the supplement has been a hit with Torfs’s local clientele, and its fame is quickly spreading. The product will be available to purchase in the U.S. in the coming months as a way for Americans impacted by ongoing stress to restore a sense of fun into their lives again, especially in the bedroom.

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand developed by Tim Torfs and released in September 2021. The supplement naturally reduces stress and supports libido by combining three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.