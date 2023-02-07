Male Plus Arouses Attention from Those With ED

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erectile dysfunction is a common condition. John Hopkins Medicine reports that more than 30% of men between the ages of 40 and 70 years old “have trouble achieving or maintaining an erection.” That means millions of men across the globe are struggling to perform during intimate times. Sometimes this is an occasional issue, in which case it is rarely a cause for concern. However, at times, it can be a consistent and persistent issue in the bedroom.



Many find ED emasculating. Mayo Clinic points out that chronic ED can create stress, impact self confidence, and lead to relationship problems. This pushes many men to resort to strong, chemically-based prescriptions. However, health and wellness entrepreneur Tim Torfs firmly believes that many ED cases can be solved with a simple dose of Mother Nature’s own ingredients.

“I created Male Plus when I found that many of my clients were struggling with intimacy during the early days of the pandemic and all of the stresses that came with that real-life nightmare,” says Torfs, who is a male beautician and runs a wellness center, “I found that there were no natural solutions to something like ED in my home country of Belgium, so I started doing some research.”

This led to the creation of Male Plus, a natural libido-enhancing dietary supplement that is non-allergenic and uses 100% natural active ingredients. Specifically, the formula includes key items like Maca powder, Siberian ginseng, and Tribulus Terrestris to naturally stimulate the libido and increase blood flow — something that John Hopkins highlights as a common issue with ED.

“It isn’t a quick fix,” says Torfs, adding that the effects of this natural approach can take a few hours to kick in, depending on your weight and height. “Once it does get your blood flowing, though, you should be good to go for a while.” Torfs also stresses the importance of consulting with a doctor beforehand to make sure there aren’t any underlying health concerns, like hypertension, that might be a reason to be cautious before trying the supplement (or any ED solution, for that matter).

For everyone else who is healthy and simply managing ED symptoms or seeing the effects of chronic stress in the bedroom, Torfs is excited to have a potent, natural solution that they can turn to. “I suggest starting with half a dose and seeing how it goes from there,” he adds with a smile.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.