FreshBooks Enhances Security with Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 1 Certification

Toronto, CANADA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software provider with paying customers in 160+ countries, has announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification, further enhancing the company’s commitment to data security and protection. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“At FreshBooks, we continually invest in security best practices so our customers can be assured their data stays private, safe and secure,” says Venetia Verdicchio, FreshBooks’ Director of Information Security. “Our successful completion of the SOC 2 audit is part of our ongoing commitment to data security.”

The report is available upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in receiving a copy of FreshBooks’ SOC 2 report, please contact security@freshbooks.com.

For more information on privacy and security policies at FreshBooks, visit Security and Reliability Safeguards - FreshBooks

