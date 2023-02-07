New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417092/?utm_source=GNW





Advent of Innovative Intranasal Therapies for Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis



Intranasal therapies are gaining acceptance owing to their better safety and efficacy. This route of administration is also recommended by physicians and allergists since they do not have any systemic side-effects and their adequate concentrations can be achieved at receptor sides in nasal mucosa. Their adverse effects are limited to dryness, sneezing and stinging of nasal mucosa. Several companies are developing innovative intranasal drugs owing to their inherent advantages over other routes of administration. For instance, ClorNasal™ developed by Dr. Ferrer BioPharma is recognized as the best intranasal pharmacological formulation in the world. It is used in the treatment of several ailments including allergic rhinitis, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection and COVID-19. Similarly, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Developed the nasal spray Bentrino. It prevents the onset of allergic symptoms by airborne allergens such as dust mites, and pollens.





Similarity of Symptoms With Other Diseases



Allergic rhinitis is an infection caused due to allergic reaction of immune system to an allergen. Some of the most common symptoms of allergic rhinitis include stuffy nose, watery eyes, itchy mouth, sneezing, post-nasal drip, sore throat, facial pain or pressure, partial loss of hearing, smell, and taste, and fatigue among others. The symptoms are very similar to cold and cough which might be caused by virus and not by any of the agents that cause allergies. The allergies can also trigger other conditions such as asthma, sinusitis, otitis media or eczema if not treatment well in time. Selection of the right drug candidate remains a major problem in the absence of accurate diagnosis. Administration of immunotherapy or allergy shots may have serious side effects such as hives and rash. It may sometimes have dangerous side effects such as anaphylaxis which may require years of treatment.





Adverse Effects of Drugs Used in Allergic Rhinitis Treatment



Allergic medications are mostly used over a long period of time to keep the lifestyle unaffected by different types of allergens in the environment. Antihistamines are the most widely used drug type for treatment of allergic infections. Some of the short-term side-effects of antihistamines include constipation, urinary retention, dry mouth, enhanced appetite, and worsen narrow-angle glaucoma. Several side-effects of nasal decongestants include high blood pressure, irritability, headache, and sleeplessness. Topical corticosteroids cause absorption of the drug into the systemic circulation which has potential to cause disturbance to the normal hormonal levels in the body. Corticosteroid ocular solutions can cause glaucoma, cataract and other eye infections. Intranasal corticosteroids can irritate nasal mucosa and also affect the cell lining of mouth and throat make them dry and soar. Oral corticosteroids are associated with side-effects such as osteoporosis, stomach ulceration, hyperglycaemia, increased blood pressure and muscle weakness.





Segments Covered in the Report





Treatment Type



• Antihistamines



• Immunotherapy



- Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)



- Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)



• Corticosteroids



• Decongestants



• Others





Disease Type



• Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis



• Perennial Allergic Rhinitis



• Occupational Allergic Rhinitis





Route of Administration



• Oral



• Nasal



• Intraocular



• Intravenous





Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacies



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Online channels





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Alcon



• AstraZeneca



• Bayer AG



• Dr Reddy’s Laboratories



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• Johnson and Johnson



• Merck and Co



• Sanofi S.A.



• Sun Pharmaceuticals



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd





Overall world revenue for Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$12,410 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





