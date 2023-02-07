Baffle Makes Multi-Tenant Data Security for SaaS Providers Even Easier

Record-level Encryption Isolates Customer Data;

BYOK Gives Customers Complete Control

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc. today announced that its release of Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security makes SaaS applications and their underlying databases even easier to protect with record-level encryption. This ensures that any SaaS provider meets the most stringent privacy regulations and gives their customers complete protection and control of their data. As a result, the SaaS vendor gains a competitive advantage and the ability to monetize enhanced data security.

Modernizing Data-centric Encryption

For the sake of cost efficiency, most SaaS vendors use a multi-tenant architecture, with control and security coming from policy-based access to ensure that no customer’s data is seen by any other customer. But policy-based access only protects “entry” to the data, and SaaS providers are finding that these controls aren’t sufficient in the face of increasing compliance regulations.

Using record-level encryption, Baffle cryptographically transforms each customer’s data set with a key the customer controls (BYOK), isolating the data to ensure that it is anonymized and compartmentalized from every other customer. Even if the SaaS experiences a breach, the data is anonymized by Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security and useless to anyone who doesn’t have that customer’s key to decrypt.

Multi-Tenant Data Security in Action

As companies move to SaaS for key services, securing customers’ data has become even more vital for SaaS providers.

Saxo Bank addressed this challenge head on using multi-tenant data security with record-level encryption to ensure that each customer’s data is secured cryptographically and that the bank meets its compliance obligations.

“We were concerned about the threat of breaches and the potential for significant non-compliance fines, so we worked with Baffle to ensure that our high volume of data under management is secure and available on demand to our internal and external stakeholders,” said Paul Makkar, director of data at Saxo Bank. “We chose Baffle because it offers a combination of advanced security expertise with the flexibility to collaborate with us one-on-one to create a solution that integrates with our streaming architecture.”

Another customer, a global SaaS compliance reporting platform, is using Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security to streamline the implementation of record-level encryption for their underlying database as well as integration with the AWS Key Management System.

The company services some of the most security-conscious customers in the world while handling their most sensitive financial data. With no architectural or application changes, Baffle helps them protect data in their multi-tenant RDS environments, freeing development time for higher-value projects.

“Enterprise customers demand an enhanced security posture that often includes customer-owned keys, application- or record-level encryption, and a multitude of other security and compliance requirements,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO of Baffle. “Current encryption solutions protect data ‘at rest’ via physical storage encryption or transparent data encryption. These methods provide zero protection against a modern-day attack or breach. Baffle is the only vendor to crack the performance and scale problem of record-level encryption that does not interrupt cloud operations or require application changes."

To learn more about Baffle Multi-Tenant Data Security, read our latest blog: https://baffle.io/blog/multi-tenant-data-security/.

Join Baffle and Saxo Bank for their “Saxo Bank: A Success Story in Multi-Tenant Data Security” webinar on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET. Register here: LINK

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

