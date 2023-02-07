Weathersfield North Condominium Association Receives Environmental Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Chicagoland and NW Indiana, is proud to announce that its community partner – Weathersfield North Condominium Association – has received the city of Schaumburg’s 2022 Best Natural Landscaping Award. Every year since 2005, the Schaumburg Environmental Committee's Annual Landscape Award Program has recognized commercial, retail, and residential developments that exhibit excellence in their landscaping improvements and maintenance.

Weathersfield North was recognized for its work to beautify their community pond which collects water runoff from the adjacent clubhouse, townhomes, and condominiums. The community maintains a range of native landscaping along the pond’s shoreline to minimize erosion. The plant life also provides a natural filtering system to clean and clear the water as it is circulated into the nearby West Salt Creek main water shed. A fountain in the center of the pond provides a serene focal point for the area’s lush greenspace and accents its natural seasonal colors.

Rose Jurczewski, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland’s community association manager for Weathersfield North, accepted the award on behalf of the community. It is the first time that the community has been recognized by the city.

“Associa is pleased to have a played a role in helping the homeowners of Weathersfield North make Schaumburg a great place to live and work,” said Associa Chicagoland branch president Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®. “Our goal is to maximize quality of life in every community we serve and this award further reinforces our commitment to green values and improving the lives of those homeowners and residents.”

