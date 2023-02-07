New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Hydrogen Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417090/?utm_source=GNW





Major Drivers of the Green Hydrogen Market Is the Increasing Demand for Clean Energy



Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power. The market for green hydrogen is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as governments and companies around the world invest in the technology to reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change goals.





One of the major drivers of the green hydrogen market is the increasing demand for clean energy. As the world shifts away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, green hydrogen is seen as a viable alternative for many applications, including transportation, industrial processes, and power generation.





Another driver of the market is government support and funding. Many countries, including the European Union and the United States, have announced plans to invest in green hydrogen production and infrastructure. This is expected to drive the development of new technologies and the expansion of existing ones, helping to bring down the cost of green hydrogen and making it more competitive with fossil fuels.





However, the market is also facing some challenges, such as the high cost of production, lack of infrastructure and the difficulty of storing and transporting hydrogen. The technology is still in its early stages, and more research and development is needed to bring down the cost and increase the efficiency of green hydrogen production.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Technology



• Alkaline Electrolyzer



• Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer



• Solid Oxide Electrolyzer



• Other Technology





Market Segment by Renewable Source



• Solar Energy



• Wind Energy



• Geothermal Energy



• Hydropower



• Hybrid of Wind and Solar





Market Segment by Application



• Mobility



• Industrial Uses



• Chemical Production



• Grid Injection



• Power Generation



• Other Applications





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Denmark



• Russia



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Green Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Air Liquide S.A



• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.



• Cummins Inc.



• Engie SA



• Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd.



• Linde plc



• Nel ASA



• Siemens Energy AG



• Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation



• Uniper SE





