Arabella Advisors Releases Latest Impact Report

Washington, DC, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors has released its latest Impact Report, looking at work the firm supported from 2001 to 2022 and exploring four primary ways that the Arabella team helps changemakers achieve greater impact: moving more resources, using the right vehicles, operating efficiently and effectively, and elevating equity.

The report tells the story of how Arabella helped its clients in each of the above ways through the advisory support the firm provides for private donors and through the operational support it provides to fiscal sponsor nonprofits and the projects they host. The report ends with reflections on Arabella’s hopes for the future.

“Like our previous impact report, this report shows the remarkable diversity and scale of the work Arabella does for our various clients,” said Arabella CEO Rick Cruz. “The Arabella team works with foundations and philanthropists, helping them find better ways to achieve the changes they envision. We work with nonprofit organizations and leaders, taking on complex challenges and arduous tasks to enable them to focus more squarely on their missions. We work with individuals, families, and businesses, empowering them to make bigger, bolder, and more meaningful impacts in the communities they care about most. We help all these clients advance efforts to strengthen communities, protect the planet, enhance equity, defend democracy, and more. I couldn’t be prouder of the Arabella team and the impact we help enable.”

Founded in 2005, Arabella Advisors’ mission is to help changemakers turn inspiring ideas into life-changing impact. From 2017 to 2021, the firm helped its nonprofit clients make more than 10,000 grants to more than 4,000 grantees located in more than 100 countries and in all 50 US states, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. It also provided guidance and support for impact investing, donor collaboration, effective policy advocacy, and more.

“We are humbled by the opportunity we have to support so many people and groups working to build a better future for all,” Cruz added. “We know that because of the work we do together, our clients and partners are able to accomplish more impact and do good better. That’s why the Arabella team comes to work every day.”

View the full report here.



About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations. Arabella Advisors is proud to be a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.