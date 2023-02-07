New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C4ISR Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417089/?utm_source=GNW





The C4ISR Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Challenges with C4ISR



In contrast to modern C4ISR systems, legacy C4ISR systems were not built to easily communicate information or interact with other systems outside of their mission space. As a result, conventional acquisition procedures were ideal for their development. The military expanded and modified systems that were already in place as opportunities and demands for collaboration grew, according to David Roberts, a principal in Booz Allen’s Strategic Innovation Group for Digital Solutions/C4ISR. Typically, the military used the large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that built the systems and use proprietary technology. This approach to C4ISR system development is currently putting obstacles in the way of innovation and cost-cutting.





Segments Covered in the Report





Solution Outlook



• Hardware



• Software and Services





Platform Outlook



• Airborne



• Land



• Naval



• Space





Application Outlook



• Command and Control



• Communications



• Computing



• ISR



• Electronic Warfare





End-User Outlook



• Defence and Space



• Homeland Security



• Commercial





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 19 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Russia



• Germany



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Saudi Arabia



• Iran



• Israel



• Qatar



• Algeria



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the C4ISR Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus



• BAE Systems



• Curtiss-Wright



• General Dynamics Corporation



• Indra Sistemas



• Israel Aerospace Industries



• L3Harris Technologies



• Leonardo



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Rheinmetall AG



• Saab AB



• Systematic



• Thales Group





Overall world revenue for C4ISR Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$130 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





