Construction contract (Harju Elekter AS office and production facilities)

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Harju Elekter AS for the construction of office and production facilities at Angerja road, Hüüru. The value of the contract is 3.6 million euros plus value added tax and the construction works will be completed in December 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.