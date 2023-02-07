Danielle Chaplick Joins Risk Strategies Consulting as Managing Director

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Danielle Chaplick has joined Risk Strategies Consulting as Managing Director. Chaplick will be responsible for supporting the overall national growth and client service strategy through key business development initiatives and business model streamlining.



Risk Strategies launched the national consulting business in 2022, merging expertise and offerings from key acquisitions of industry leading consulting and actuarial firms. Chaplick will support the infrastructure recalibration and integration of company assets to form a cohesive team and streamline the client service delivery model.

“Bringing together the specialty consulting, audit and actuarial firms we have acquired was the first step to delivering a holistic consulting experience to clients. We will continue to invest and grow our consulting business to meet the current and evolving needs of our clients, and we are very excited to bring Danielle on board. She has a great background in strategic consulting, healthcare administration, government, and sales combined with her ability to bring data-driven solutions to client challenges in this space,” said John Greenbaum, National Consulting Services Leader at Risk Strategies.

Prior to joining Risk Strategies Consulting, Chaplick served as Vice President and Northeast Regional Director – Public Sector for Gallagher Benefit Services where she managed a team of account service leads and senior consultants who worked with middle to large market clients. Chaplick has also worked in employee health and benefits at Marsh & McLennan Agency in addition to roles in government healthcare administration, program development and product management.

“With so many offerings in the marketplace for employers to mitigate growing costs, the challenges of maintaining quality benefits for employees remains a constant uphill battle for most. I am excited to join the talented team and leaders at Risk Strategies to help build out a new consulting practice and employ a panoramic approach to managing health and welfare programs,” said Chaplick.

In addition to her professional experience, Chaplick holds her Certified Insurance Consultant License. She is a graduate of Northeastern University and is currently completing her master’s degree in public health at Boston University. She is passionate about giving back to her community, running marathons and volunteers with several charitable organizations including Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Par For the Cure and Pine Street Inn Boston.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

