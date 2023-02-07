The global white spirits market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL WHITE SPIRITS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417025/?utm_source=GNW

Health hazards and the availability of substitutes hinder market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

White spirits are petroleum-derived clear liquids used as organic solvents in paints.One of the key growth drivers of the global white spirits market is the growing demand for cleaning & degreasing chemicals.



These chemicals are used for maintaining cleanliness in machinery, industrial facilities, houses, and offices.Accordingly, safety measures are necessary since the task of cleaning heavy machinery entails several challenges.



As a result, the rising awareness regarding the significance of good health & hygiene, increasing demands from different applications, and safety liabilities propel the demand for cleaning & degreasing solvents. Moreover, the huge demands for green & bio-based chemicals and strict government regulations for environmental protection offer growth opportunities for cleaning & degreasing solvents.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global white spirits market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing and largest revenue-generating region in the global market, attributed to the thriving automotive and construction industries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the prominent companies in the market include Cepsa, ExxonMobil Corporation, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, HCS Group, etc.



